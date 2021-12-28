NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
Byron Leftwich is among those being considered by the Jacksonville Jaguars to become its latest head coach. But what's top of mind for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "I really think it's disrespectful to the Jets and whoever you're playing that...
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
The fact that the Chiefs are among the healthiest teams in the NFL is among the many reasons they have gone from a 3-4 example of mediocrity the first two months of the season to eight consecutive wins and the definition of excellence.
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady regarding his sideline shenanigans, and it may cost the beautiful Buccaneers quarterback some money. When it comes to the greatest athletes in sports history, they tend to have a lot in common. Sure, there’s god-given athleticism and all-world talent, but another thing most share is the competitiveness that is off the charts.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers huge receiver Antonio Brown and security Mike Edwards, alongside with free-agent huge receiver John Franklin III, had been suspended three video games on Thursday for violating the join NFL-NFL Gamers Association COVID-19 protocols. The suspensions approach following a review of allegations that the gamers misrepresented their vaccination...
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, there are a plethora of teams that’ll be trying to make a late push for a playoff spot. According to ESPN Sam Acho, there’s one particular team in the AFC that has no chance of making the postseason. During...
The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
Comments / 0