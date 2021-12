The New York Mets have only reached the playoffs nine different times since 1962, but when they make it, they’ve typically made it worth the wait. Out of those nine playoff appearances, New York has reached the World Series five times, came within one win of the Fall Classic two times (1988 and 2006), and came within two wins of it on one other occasion (1999). The only time they were bounced from the postseason without winning at least three games came in 2016 when the Mets dropped the NL Wild Card play-in game to the San Francisco Giants.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO