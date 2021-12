If Kanye West is really trying to win Kim Kardashian back, then his tactics are leaving us a little bit confused. Actually, we have a lot of questions for Mr. West. The rapper recently purchased a $4.5 million home near his ex, and indicated he still wants the SKIMS mogul back during a recent performance. But on Tuesday night, West was spotted hanging out with model Yasmine Lopez, leaving us wondering if he is moving on despite his recent comments about Kardashian. Seen in a new video that made the rounds on social media, the Donda rapper was spotted with the Instagram...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO