5 Examples to Learn Date and Time Manipulation with Python Pandas

Time Series Forecasting using Google’s Temporal Fusion Transformer LSTM version of RNN with PyTorch Forecasting and Torch Lightning. In Part 1, my previous blog explained how to apply the “ Embarrassingly Parallel “ pattern to speed up forecasting when each model is independently trained. This parallelization pattern works with traditional forecasting algorithms ARIMA, Prophet, and Neural Prophet. Data, Training and inference get distributed by the Ray engine across local laptop cores. The concept is similar to Multiprocessing Pool, except Ray can handle distributing more complex classes and functions. Unlike Multiprocessing, the exact same code can run in parallel across any cluster in any cloud too.
