Animals

5 Examples to Learn Date and Time Manipulation with Python Pandas

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often deal with dates and times in data science. If you are working with time-series data, they are always a part...

towardsdatascience.com

towardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning with Python: Neural Networks (complete tutorial)

Today, Deep Learning is so popular that many companies want to use it even though they don’t fully understand it. Often data scientists, first have to simplify these complex algorithms for the Business, and then explain and justify the results of the models, which is not always simple with Neural Networks. I think the best way to do it is through visualization.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

“Digital Twin” with Python: A hands-on example

A step-by-step guide to building a digital twin example of an electronic switch (transistor) with Python. IBM defines a digital twin as follows “A digital twin is a virtual model designed to accurately reflect a physical object”. They go on to describe how the main enabling factors for...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) simply means intelligence in machines, in contrast to natural intelligence found in humans and other natural organisms. Artificial intelligence gained its name and became a formal field of research in 1956, and initial work led to new tools for solving mathematical problems. However, researchers discovered that creating an AI is incredibly difficult, and progress slowed in the 1970s. More recently, increases in computing power and availability of massive data sets have set the groundwork for advances in AI.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Data Cleaning and EDA on Airbnb Dataset with Python Pandas and Seaborn

Airbnb connects people who have a place to rent and people who need a place to stay. It has become so popular and successful that most of us consider Airbnb as an option in our travel plans. There are several factors that play a key role in defining the price...
PETS
towardsdatascience.com

This Python Library Will Help You Move from Excel to Python in No Time

A low-code solution that will help you easily move from Excel to Python. Pandas is the best tool to do data analysis in Python and it has many advantages over tools like Microsoft Excel, but the transition between Excel to Python is challenging for those with little coding experience or that are new to Pandas.
PETS
towardsdatascience.com

The Best Deep Learning Models for Time Series Forecasting

Everything you need to know about Time Series and Deep Learning. The landscape of Time Series forecasting has changed dramatically in the span of two years. The forth and fifth in the series of Makridakis M-competitions (better known as M4 and M5 competitions respectively) took place in 2018 and 2020. For those who are not aware, these M-competitions are essentially a status-quo for the time series ecosystem, offering empirical and objective evidence that guides the theory and practice of forecasting.
SCIENCE
techgig.com

How (and why) to become a certified Python programmer in 2022

The popularity and demand for Python programmers is growing at a consistent rate, and will continue to be so for the next coming years. career, Python is now the simplest and most popular option. Python overtook Java, JavaScript as the most popular programming language for the first time in 20 years in October 2021 ranking, and has retained its top spot ever since.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Newswise

Robotic Manipulators Inspired by Nature

Newswise — WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 -- Traditional robots can have difficulty grasping and manipulating soft objects if their manipulators are not flexible in the way elephant trunks, octopus tentacles, or human fingers can be. In Applied Physics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, investigators from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in...
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Top 3 Python Packages to learn Audio Data Science Project

When we talk about data projects, many people would first think about tabular data, text data, or image data as the data source. However, data is much more than that. Technology has made it easier to collect and store every kind of data in the modern era, including audio data. It is not as hype as the other project, but the audio data science project is valid for many industries.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
datasciencecentral.com

7 Real-World Examples of Machine Learning in Current Times

Machine Learning has been around since the early days of computer science and has gained notable traction as more & more people begin to realize how advanced it's becoming. Today, Machine Learning algorithms apply to various fields, including some of the most common problems. For example, internet-related areas like data mining, content filtering, and product recommendations.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Want to learn Python? This $20 bundle gets you started coding today

From cybersecurity to web development and data science — Python is a programming language with many real-world uses. While basic courses can help you master the fundamentals, you really need more hands-on experience to become a Python expert. Python Hands-On delivers the ideal learning experience, with video tutorials plus...
COMPUTERS
WYTV.com

Best book to help you learn Python

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our world is slowly growing more and more reliant on technology. With this growing reliance, thousands of programming languages have emerged, and they’re a necessary asset to directing and operating computer systems. Python is one of the most popular languages, and learning the skill is undeniably worthwhile.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Train Time Series Forecasting Faster Using Ray, part 2 of 2

Time Series Forecasting using Google’s Temporal Fusion Transformer LSTM version of RNN with PyTorch Forecasting and Torch Lightning. In Part 1, my previous blog explained how to apply the “ Embarrassingly Parallel “ pattern to speed up forecasting when each model is independently trained. This parallelization pattern works with traditional forecasting algorithms ARIMA, Prophet, and Neural Prophet. Data, Training and inference get distributed by the Ray engine across local laptop cores. The concept is similar to Multiprocessing Pool, except Ray can handle distributing more complex classes and functions. Unlike Multiprocessing, the exact same code can run in parallel across any cluster in any cloud too.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

5 Lesser-Known Python Libraries for Your Next NLP Project

When I first began reading on Medium, my favorite types of articles were ones that introduced me to new Python libraries. Several of the libraries I’ve learned about are now part of my everyday projects. To pass it forward, I wanted to share a collection of 5 awesome Python...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Exploration of Deep Learning pipelines made easy

A simple guide on how to use the right package to perform fast DL experimentations in Python. During the exploration phase of a project, a data scientist tries to find the optimal pipeline for his specific use case. In this story, I’ll explain how to use the ATOM package to quickly help you train and evaluate a deep learning model on any given dataset. ATOM is an open-source Python package designed to help data scientists fasten the exploration of machine learning pipelines. Read this story if you want a gentle introduction to the library.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Middletown Press

Raise Your Business's Potential by Learning Python

Python is one of the world's most popular programming languages for good reason. It's even more relevant for entrepreneurs. That's because Python is a relatively straightforward language to learn and it's massively scalable and applicable to a wide range of purposes, from web development to data science to machine learning and much more.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Query Pandas DataFrame with SQL

Can you use SQL in Pandas? Yes and this is how. Python Pandas library and Structured Query Language (SQL) are among the top essential tools in a Data Scientist toolbox. While Pandas is a powerful tool for data manipulation, there are many Data Scientist who are familiar and prefer to use SQL for data manipulation instead. In this article we will examine how to perform data manipulation of Pandas Dataframe using SQL with pandasqllibrary.
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

DeepLearning.AI and the ML tutorial code quality problem

Andrew Ng’s Coursera courses provided me my first introductions to machine learning in 2014. The classes offer an accessible, comprehensive review of ML methods; they got me hooked!. Recently, I revisited some course content and enrolled in the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer specialization as a refresher. As before, I’m astonished...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

