ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How N'Golo Kante Has Improved Since Joining Chelsea

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

N'Golo Kante has outlined the areas of his game that have improved since he joined Chelsea in 2016.

After arriving from Leicester City following their Premier League triumph, Kante has gone on to make 233 appearances for the Blues.

During that time, he has won a league title in west London, the Europa League, an FA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, but the biggest one of the lot - the UEFA Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQEvZ_0dXk5MEX00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

He has worked under four different managers during his time at the club - Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel.

The World Cup winner has opened up on his development as a player at Chelsea and pinpointed some of the ways in which he has improved.

"I think working with great coaches has helped me to understand the game in different ways like in defensive and offensive ways: pressing, team cohesion," Kante told the 5th Stand App on his improvement during his time at Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGTBz_0dXk5MEX00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

"When everyone is in the same state of mind, when everyone is playing collectively, it pulls everyone up."

He has also had his struggles in a Blues shirt, including several injury setbacks, but Kante is now able to deal and overcome struggles.

Kante added: "Of course there are times in a season when you feel good and can play a lot of games and play well. Then there are other times where things are a bit more complicated, I've experienced both during my time at Chelsea.

"When things go wrong, the coach, the chairman, or the directors are there to remind us of our objectives. We do everything possible to come back and it has worked for us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
punditarena.com

The ‘demanding’ situation at Chelsea worsened by N’golo Kante injury

Thomas Tuchel expresses concern at the situation that has Chelsea players like N’Golo Kante pushed too hard. Thomas Tuchel’s squad appears to be returning one by one as the days go on, but Tuchel’s fears may have been recognised when the compromising situation appeared to do damage to N’Golo Kante and Chelsea as a whole.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Very big win at Aston Villa; Kante setback

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised his players' character for victory at Aston Villa. Tuchel was delighted with the way his players tackled the game. "It was a very big win," acknowledged Tuchel. "The boys are super tired. The effort was huge. We had a bit of a rough start, we were not sharp enough, I had the feeling we tried to get away with skilful play but there was a last per cent missing in sharpness and in intensive effort. Still, we did not allow [Villa] too much but then we go behind with an own goal and a very unlucky goal, but the reaction was good in first half and second half, even better.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Super Cup#The Europa League#The Uefa Champions League#Stand App
Absolute Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Trophy Winning Mentality

N'Golo Kante has hailed Chelsea's mentality as a football club, leading to trophy winning squads over his years at the club. The 30-year-old has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup during his time in Blue. Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Kante praised...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Forbes

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura Ready To Take Center Stage

He is responsible for arguably the greatest moment in Tottenham Hotspur’s recent history. But Lucas Moura has never quite fulfilled his potential. The Brazilian forward scored a hattrick, including a dramatic added time winner, as Spurs beat Ajax in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019. In the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to need knee ligament surgery and could miss the rest of the season.The England full-back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on 23 November.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star should now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole frontline left wing-back in Chilwell’s absence, leaving boss Thomas Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
640
Followers
5K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy