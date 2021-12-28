ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comment: Why the Premier League Must Take Thomas Tuchel's Substitution Plea Seriously as Chelsea Face the Consequences

By Nick Emms
 1 day ago

Pressure is ramping up on the Premier League as a host of managers including Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Ralph Rangnick and Brendan Rodgers have criticised the decision to limit teams to three substitutions this season.

Across Europe and in the EFL, sides are allowed up to five changes to help deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the Premier League allowed more changes last season.

However, Premier League teams voted against the rule becoming permanent at the beginning of the season, and the top teams have suffered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7x1P_0dXk5KT500
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tuchel's side have been plagued with injuries this season with N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Hakim Ziyech and Reece James making up a crazy list of injuries sustained by the half-way point of the season.

Along with this, the rise in Covid-19 cases has seen further absences including Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and many others.

This has led to Chelsea overusing players, with Tuchel highlighting Jorginho's fatigue in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkPRU_0dXk5KT500
IMAGO / PA Images

The Premier League only allows three substitutions, much to the frustration of the Chelsea boss who believes that he should be allowed to make more changes during the match to keep his players fresh.

Speaking after the Blues' 3-1 victory at Villa Park on Boxing Day, a furious Tuchel blasted the decision to restrict the numbers in comparison with the rest of Europe.

He said: "It is not enough changes (three) for us. Five changes was invented because of Corona. The whole of Europe has this. They have a winter break. They make us play all the time. We have new injuries. This does not stop. This cannot stop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsq40_0dXk5KT500
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The boss continued to heap praise upon the Carabao Cup, allowing for Chelsea to make further changes.

He continued: "We knew we could have five big changes with a lot of quality, and also fresh legs because they were not overused. That helped us a lot and was needed. I’m a big supporter of five changes."

Chelsea had made all three changes by the hour mark against Villa, with two enforced changes as Kante and Silva were withdrawn through injury.

If there was another injury to any of the Blues, they'd have been forced to play the rest of the match with ten men - a huge disadvantage and potentially ending a title challenge.

The Blues boast an impressive squad and can afford to give fringe players minutes as Spanish international Saul Niguez and England's Ross Barkley have seen their game time limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F39jc_0dXk5KT500
IMAGO / Sportimage

With the introduction of five substitutions, Tuchel would be able to keep his squad happy and also protect his key players, who are currently being forced to play up to three times a week due to injuries and Covid-19 positive cases at the club.

Silva is 37 years of age and despite showing his class this season, it is clear the Brazilian cannot handle the tough festive schedule of playing three matches a week, but has often been forced to start.

If the Blues had the option to make more changes, perhaps he would have been further protected and whilst you cannot definitely say he would have avoided injury if Tuchel was allowed to rest him more, there is a feeling that this could have been avoided.

The same goes for Kante, who was rushed back against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to the midfield crisis that the Blues had suffered, and now finds himself back on the sideline once again with a knee injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnQEL_0dXk5KT500
IMAGO / PA Images

Not only is this dangerous to the players but it also lowers the quality of football on show.

Whilst Tuchel has admitted he is a fan of the winter period in English football, he, along with several other Premier League managers, are growing frustrated with the limits on their substitutions compared to Europe's other top leagues and there is sure to be more complaints from the head coaches going into the New Year.

The Blues' title challenge has been derailed, much due to the absence of first team players, with Chilwell's injury particularly affecting the Blues' style of play.

Chelsea's hectic schedule does not stop as they still have the Club World Cup to play in February and are involved in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup, into the knock-outs of the Champions League and face Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round, a chance to rotate.

It simply makes sense to increase the number of substitutions allowed in the Premier League. Football has become increasingly controlled by money and fan power, who act as consumers to the beautiful game.

These fans want to see the best games possible, not see their team's stars sidelined through injury and out for long periods of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2Fht_0dXk5KT500
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup it simply makes sense to allow teams to have more substitutions as they have little to no break in football, traveling to Qatar in November before returning to club action soon after.

Whilst Tuchel and Klopp have received criticism from the English media for their stance on the issue, it is time to listen to those who are qualified and know what they are talking about if we want to keep the best players, managers and coaches in the league.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Premier League will go back on their word or be stubborn but one thing is for sure, this cannot continue if the footballing world care about the welfare of their players and quality of competition.

We must do more to protect the athletes or face the consequences.

