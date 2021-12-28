Roundtable Discussion: Stadtmauer Discusses Frontline Combination Treatments in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD: For transplant-eligible patients, there are several approaches that one can use. The most common approach right now is bortezomib [Velcade], lenalidomide [Revlimid], and dexamethasone, also known as VRd, based on the SWOG [S0777] trial [NCT00644228] from several years ago. However, it should be noted that we have greater data looking at other regimens. One of the biggest splashes that we have is the GRIFFIN [NCT02874742] data looking at daratumumab [Darzalex]–VRd. [That’s] daratumumab, bortezomib [Velcade], lenalidomide, and dexamethasone versus bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in transplant-eligible patients. In this study, patients were randomized to get dara-RVd versus RVd with transplant included, and those patients that got into the daratumumab arm also had daratumumab-lenalidomide maintenance, or DR maintenance, for a total of 32 cycles. This was an interesting study to show that you could improve the stringent CR [complete response] rate and that had been demonstrated, so it met its primary end point.

