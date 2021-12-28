ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Roundtable Discussion: Stadtmauer Discusses Frontline Combination Treatments in Multiple Myeloma

By Targeted Oncology Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion but had adequate liver and heart function. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Edward A. Stadtmauer, MD, section chief, Hematologic Malignancies Roseman, Tarte, Harrow, and Shaffer Families’ President’s Distinguished professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of...

Medical News Today

Thymic carcinoma: Symptoms, stages, treatment, and survival rate

Thymic carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the outer layers of the thymus gland. It is a very rare form of cancer, but it can be aggressive and difficult to treat. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates there are about. new cases of thymic cancer each year in the...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adjusted Comparison of Cilta-Cel Vs Standard Regimens Reveals Favorable Outcomes in Triple-Class Exposed Multiple Myeloma

Data for ciltacabtagene autoleucel from CARTITUDE-1 show that use in the setting of heavily pretreated multiple myeloma bests standard-of-care treatments. Using data from the phase 1 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) and the real-world LocoMMotion (NCT04035226) study, investigators showed that treatment with the CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; JNJ-68284528) was a better option for patients with triple-class exposed multiple myeloma vs standard options in this setting.1.
CANCER
#Multiple Myeloma
targetedonc.com

Venetoclax Triplet Sustains Tolerability, Deep Response in R/R Multiple Myeloma With t(11;14)

Venetoclax dosed at either 400 mg or 800 mg in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone showed promising preliminary results in a phase 1/2 study. In patients with t(11;14) relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), venetoclax (Venclexta) at either 400 mg or 800 mg plus daratumumab (Darzalex) and dexamethasone elicited deep durable responses and showed a tolerable safety profile, according to preliminary results of an expansion cohort from a phase 1/2 study (NCT03314181).1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Managing Adverse Reactions in Patients With RCC Treated With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab

Proactive management of treatment-emergent adverse events, including treatment interruption, may be crucial for patients with renal cell carcinoma receiving lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab, according to the CLEAR study investigators. An analysis from the phase 3 CLEAR trial (NCT02811861) of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) treated with the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Dietrich and Santos Look at Targeted Treatments for Patients With NSCLC

A 72-year-old White man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. He had a medical history of type 1 diabetes that was adequately controlled, and was a former smoker. A Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event was co moderator by Martin F. Dietrich, MD, PhD, hematologist/oncologist, Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute and pssistant Professor, Internal Medicine, University of Central Florida and Edgardo S. Santos, MD, founding partner, Florida Precision Oncology R&C, FPO, a Division of 21st Century Oncology Thoracic Oncology, clinical affiliate associate professor, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University secretary, FLASCO.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

After TKI Resistance, a Chemo-Antiangiogenesis Combination May Benefit Some Patients With EGFR+ NSCLC

In patients with EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer who develop a T790M mutation after disease progression, chemo-antiangiogenesis may prove beneficial. Chemo-antiangiogenesis combinations may be a preferred option for patients harboring a T790M mutation after disease progression following osimertinib treatment in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, according to data published in the journal of Translational Lung Cancer Research.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedPage Today

The 'Messy' Data on Chromosome 1 Abnormalities and Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Chromosome 1 abnormalities (C1As) are among the most common recurrent chromosomal aberrations in multiple myeloma, and a post-hoc analysis of the E1A11 trial assessed the impact of C1As on newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients treated with a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory drug, and dexamethasone. The results were presented at the recent American Society of Hematology (ASH) virtual meeting.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options for Transplant-Eligible Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD: For transplant-eligible patients, there are several approaches that one can use. The most common approach right now is bortezomib [Velcade], lenalidomide [Revlimid], and dexamethasone, also known as VRd, based on the SWOG [S0777] trial [NCT00644228] from several years ago. However, it should be noted that we have greater data looking at other regimens. One of the biggest splashes that we have is the GRIFFIN [NCT02874742] data looking at daratumumab [Darzalex]–VRd. [That’s] daratumumab, bortezomib [Velcade], lenalidomide, and dexamethasone versus bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in transplant-eligible patients. In this study, patients were randomized to get dara-RVd versus RVd with transplant included, and those patients that got into the daratumumab arm also had daratumumab-lenalidomide maintenance, or DR maintenance, for a total of 32 cycles. This was an interesting study to show that you could improve the stringent CR [complete response] rate and that had been demonstrated, so it met its primary end point.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Network Identifies Multiple Myeloma Subgroups with Distinct Genetic Features, Clinical Implications

Multiple myeloma has remarkable genetic heterogeneity, which can make it challenging to identify proper prognostication and clinical management for patients. The creation of a multiomics patient similarity network of multiple myeloma allowed researchers to identify 12 distinct subgroups defined by 5 data types generated from 655 patients, according to research published in Science Advances.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing the Primary Endpoint Trial Results for Dara-KRd in Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses the primary endpoint in the trial assessing daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Pharmacy Times interviewed Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for clinical research at the O’Neal Comprehensive...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Supporting Data for Ibrutinib-Based Regimens in Frontline CLL

During a live virtual event, Jose Sandoval Sus, MD, discussed with participating physicians frontline treatment options for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, with questions by Targeted Oncology. Targeted OncologyTM: What data support the use of recommended treatment regimens in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)?. Sandoval Sus: In the phase...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Effective combination cancer treatment

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI have tested various methods to check how effective they are in combatting certain types of cancer. They found a combination of two preparations to be much more effective than treatment with just one of the two active substances. They have published their findings today in the medical journal Pharmaceutics.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Advice on Addressing Advanced-Stage Diagnosis of GU Cancers During COVID-19

Clayton Lau, MD, advises primary care physicians and specialists on how to help address the rising prevalence of advanced-stage genitourinary cancers. Clayton Lau, MD, chief, Division of Urology and Urologic Oncology, director, Prostate Cancer Program, head, Retroperitoneal Surgery, an associate clinical professor, Department of Surgery at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, advises primary care physicians and specialists on how to help address the rising prevalence of advanced-stage genitourinary (GU) cancers.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Biggest FDA News for Multiple Myeloma in 2021

Nina Shah, MD, discusses the biggest news from the FDA for multiple myeloma in the past year. Nina Shah, MD: The biggest FDA news that we got this year was the approval of ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma]. The reason it’s a big deal for us is that it now changes how we think about our lines 1, 2, 3, and 4, approaching a patient with multiple myeloma, and it allowed us to start getting our hands wet with how to use this and the logistics of that. It’s going to change how we, for example, have apheresis spots in our clinics or what kind of referral patterns we have in the community. It was nice to get that approval to start the ball rolling to hopefully bring this therapy to more patients.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Cooper Analyzes the Different Data in Transplant-Eligible Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion. Dennis Cooper, MD of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, discussed the case of a 51-year-old man with transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma during a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event. Targeted OncologyTM: What trial data influence the choice of transplant in...
CANCER
SFGate

Communication Is Key When Facing a Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis

(BPT) - Sanofi developed and sponsored this article and Roldan was compensated for his time. As an avid runner, Roldan enjoyed an active lifestyle. However, during a routine physical one decade ago, his physician observed an abnormal elevated protein in one of his blood labs and ordered additional tests from a local oncologist. The resulting diagnosis: multiple myeloma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

