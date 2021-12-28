Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan: Minnesota 27, West Virginia 23

The Mountaineers are going to have trouble slowing down the Minnesota run game. How do I know that? Well, the Gophers lost their top two backs (Mohamed Ibrahim and Bryce William) to injury, yet they still ran the ball at will on their opponents. When the bowl game was announced, WVU head coach Neal Brown compared Minnesota to Baylor. After watching a lot of tape on them, he couldn't be more accurate as they present a lot of the same challenges that the Bears did. Baylor put a beat down on West Virginia, but the Mountaineers also didn't do themselves any favors that day.

This does have the makings of a back and forth game early on before the defenses really start to settle in and clamp down in the second half. Turnovers have plagued WVU's offense all season long, and turning the ball over against Minnesota is essentially a death wish. They will bleed the clock late by running the ball right into the teeth of the defense, and over time, I'm not sure West Virginia will have the energy to slow it down and get off the field.

The Gophers win a close one in the desert.

Christopher Hall: Minnesota 34 West Virginia 24

West Virginia has lacked consistency on offense. First, they have moments of moving the ball with ease, then a string of mistakes puts them behind the sticks, a loss of field position or even resulting in six points for the opposition. However, the success has come behind an evolving offensive line, and if they can give quarterback Jarret Doege time in the pocket and some space for running back Tony Mathis Jr., it may be enough to put points on the board to stay within striking distance.

However, the Minnesota offense has a significant size advantage against the West Virginia defense. I believe they'll use it to wear them down after hitting big plays early behind a veteran savvy quarterback, Tanner Morgan, to put the Mountaineers on its heels.

West Virginia has had costly turnovers this season, sitting with a -8 turnover margin, and I believe its self-infliction will be the difference in this game. Minnesota's late touchdown puts the game away 34-24.

I'm not necessarily writing West Virginia off this game, especially since Neal Brown is undefeated in bowl games, and this staff seems to have a knack for getting their guys ready.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.