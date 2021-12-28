ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Minnesota

By Schuyler Callihan
 1 day ago

Schuyler Callihan: Minnesota 27, West Virginia 23

The Mountaineers are going to have trouble slowing down the Minnesota run game. How do I know that? Well, the Gophers lost their top two backs (Mohamed Ibrahim and Bryce William) to injury, yet they still ran the ball at will on their opponents. When the bowl game was announced, WVU head coach Neal Brown compared Minnesota to Baylor. After watching a lot of tape on them, he couldn't be more accurate as they present a lot of the same challenges that the Bears did. Baylor put a beat down on West Virginia, but the Mountaineers also didn't do themselves any favors that day.

This does have the makings of a back and forth game early on before the defenses really start to settle in and clamp down in the second half. Turnovers have plagued WVU's offense all season long, and turning the ball over against Minnesota is essentially a death wish. They will bleed the clock late by running the ball right into the teeth of the defense, and over time, I'm not sure West Virginia will have the energy to slow it down and get off the field.

The Gophers win a close one in the desert.

Christopher Hall: Minnesota 34 West Virginia 24

West Virginia has lacked consistency on offense. First, they have moments of moving the ball with ease, then a string of mistakes puts them behind the sticks, a loss of field position or even resulting in six points for the opposition. However, the success has come behind an evolving offensive line, and if they can give quarterback Jarret Doege time in the pocket and some space for running back Tony Mathis Jr., it may be enough to put points on the board to stay within striking distance.

However, the Minnesota offense has a significant size advantage against the West Virginia defense. I believe they'll use it to wear them down after hitting big plays early behind a veteran savvy quarterback, Tanner Morgan, to put the Mountaineers on its heels.

West Virginia has had costly turnovers this season, sitting with a -8 turnover margin, and I believe its self-infliction will be the difference in this game. Minnesota's late touchdown puts the game away 34-24.

I'm not necessarily writing West Virginia off this game, especially since Neal Brown is undefeated in bowl games, and this staff seems to have a knack for getting their guys ready.

MountaineerMaven

Minnesota Buries Mountaineers in the Desert

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-4) ran for 249 yards in the 18-6 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-7) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night, while WVU produced just 206 yards of total offense. Minnesota won the field position battle on the opening kickoff after the Mountaineers ran a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU at TCU Basketball Game Postponed

Wednesday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that Monday's men's basketball game between West Virginia and TCU has been postponed. The Horned Frogs are currently dealing with a number COVID-19 cases, forcing the game to be pushed back. The game will be rescheduled at a later date that is to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

What Neal Brown Said Following the Bowl Loss to Minnesota

"I thought our guys competed. I'm not disappointed with our effort. Thought we finished the year hard to have an opportunity to play in the postseason. We just weren't good enough today. It's disappointing because we've got a really small group of guys that played their last game and it hurts. It's really the first time in my head coaching career really experiencing losing your last game. It's a sad locker room, especially to those guys who have given a lot to this program. I thought defensively, we hung in there. We really did. Only gave up 18 points, forced two takeaways. They got some yards rushing the football but we hung in there. We really gave ourselves a chance to win. Special teams, I thought we were okay. We had some chances to flip the field earlier in the game on punt but didn't. Kickoffs...that's been a struggle all year. Offensively, it was just a struggle."
FOOTBALL
MountaineerMaven

Way-Too-Early Thoughts on the 2022 WVU Football Season

The Mountaineers ended the 2021 football season on a sour note with an 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Once again, the defense made enough plays to win the game and truly kept them in it while the offense sputtered all night long. Finishing with a 6-7 record, Neal Brown now has two losing seasons in his first three years on the job. If he doesn't produce results in 2022, he will either be on the hot seat or even worse, fired.
NFL
Neal Brown Has Some Decisions to Make

Late Tuesday night into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, West Virginia's 2021 football season came to an end with an 18-6 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The loss dropped WVU to 6-7 on the year, marking the second time in three years that the Mountaineers have finished with a losing season under head coach Neal Brown.
McNeil Named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

On Monday, West Virginia guard Sean McNeil was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week following a game-high 23 points, shooting a perfect 8-8 in the second half, including 4-4 from three-point range, in the 82-52 win over Youngstown State on Wednesday. McNeil shares the honor with Iowa State guard Iziah Brockington. He registered his sixth double-double of the season in last week's game against Chicago State, finishing with 20 points and matching his career-high with 13 rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
