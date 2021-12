100 Thieves streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has had a long and winding career that led her from GameStop employee to the queen of gaming she is today. She's established herself as one of the biggest streamers on the internet and has the YouTube contract to prove it. She's also received some backlash for her skincare line RFLCT, which is designed to protect users from the effects of blue light — something which many have been quick to point out doesn't pose a significant health risk — but her career is still going strong. She now has over 3.6 million subscribers on her primary YouTube channel, regularly streaming to an average of over 16,000 (via Playboard).

