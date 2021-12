JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A New Year’s tradition will be born at Goodyear All American Speedway on Saturday with the inaugural running of the Hangover 150. The Hangover 150 will be headlined by Super Truck racing. Two different drivers have captured Super Truck wins in the Goodyear All American Speedway era at the track – Jody Measamer and Adam Fulford. Fulford was the most recent winner back in September, collecting a bounty that had been placed on Measamer when he drove away from the field for the victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO