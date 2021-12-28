Sheridan joins CSHQA

Travis Jones has joined Strategies 360 as the vice president of government relations in the Idaho office. With over two decades of political strategy expertise, blended with a deep understanding of major regional industries, Jones will guide policy conversations on behalf of S360 clients and develop solutions that support the Pacific Northwest’s booming and diverse economy. Jones has advised three members of Congress with successful legislative efforts ranging from renewable energy, public land management, two Farm Bills, various water and environmental regulations, appropriations and surface and maritime transportation policy. Most recently, he led U.S. state and local policy engagement for NIKE. His role and responsibilities included legislative advocacy, political campaign strategy, ethics and compliance reporting, trade policy, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, corporate taxation and other key issues across all 50 state legislatures and relevant local jurisdictions. Originally from a farm and ranch in rural northeastern Oregon, Travis served for nine years as CEO of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, representing Idaho’s second-largest agricultural commodity. In this role, he drove marketing, communications, policy development, advocacy and regulatory engagement on issues from air quality to commodity price support programs. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business and a Master of Science in agricultural economics, both from the University of Idaho.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO