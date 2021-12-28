ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech requires COVID-19 boosters for spring semester

By Momiji Barlow, news editor
Collegiate Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 28, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands announced in a VTx article that the university will require COVID-19 booster shots for all students and employees prior to their return to Blacksburg for the spring semester. These shots are required within 14 days of eligibility for everyone, meaning that those who...

www.collegiatetimes.com

Comments / 0

wjpf.com

SIU changes spring semester COVID-19 protocol amid surge in cases

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – The recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 has caused SIU to change their plans for the spring semester. Classes will still start as planned on January 10, but upon returning to campus, all students and employees, including those that are fully vaccinated, will be tested for COVID-19. Following the first test, only those that are unvaccinated will be required to test weekly. Masks will still be required in shared indoor spaces.
CARBONDALE, IL
temple.edu

Spring ’22 semester—COVID-19 readiness plan

As 2021 comes to a close, we are engaged in comprehensive planning for the return to campus in the new year. The contagiousness of the omicron variant, intensely increasing national case numbers, and predictions for a significant post-holiday surge necessitate that we closely monitor trends and implement safety precautions to protect the Temple community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
indianapublicmedia.org

IU holds steady in COVID-19 protocols ahead of spring semester

Indiana University is preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 Omicron variant but holding steady in its current policies until next semester. “If you’re looking at places across the country, it is clear that it is very rapidly spreading and that it’s something we absolutely need to be watching and concerned about,” chief health officer Dr. Aaron Carroll said Friday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Boston

UMass To Require COVID Vaccine Booster For Students, Staff On All 5 Campuses

AMHERST (CBS) — All 75,000 students and 18,000 employees at the University of Massachusetts will be required to get a COVID vaccine booster in early 2022, the state school system announced Tuesday. UMass Amherst, Dartmouth and the Chan Medical School had already announced booster requirements. Now UMass Boston and UMass Lowell are mandating the booster shot. “Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and, as soon as they are eligible, get a booster.” LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get A COVID Booster Shot Students and staff had been required to get their first COVID vaccinations in the fall, and Meehan said nearly 100% of the UMass community is vaccinated, “which has kept COVID-19 positivity rates well below national and state averages across the university system.” UMass says workers who have been granted a religious or medical exemption are exempt from the booster requirement.  
AMHERST, MA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

University of Delaware and Delaware State students must get the COVID-19 booster shot before spring semester

The University of Delaware and Delaware State University are requiring students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot before the beginning of their spring semesters. The announcements came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the face of the widespread delta variant and the emerging omicron variant, both of which are more transmissible than earlier...
DELAWARE STATE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#Mathematics#College#Vtx#The Online Health Portal#Omicron#Virginia Tech Community
edsource.org

Testing can replace quarantine for exposed students, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it is safe to allow students who have been exposed to the coronavirus to keep coming to school and test them regularly, instead of sending them into at-home quarantine. According to the Washington Post, the CDC studied outcomes of this...
EDUCATION
WausauPilot

Experts: COVID-19 boosters protect against Omicron

Public health officials are strongly recommending eligible people to get booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, saying they protect against the fast-spreading new coronavirus variant, Omicron. “At this point, we don’t believe you need an omicron-specific boost,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABS News’ Good Morning America on Thursday. “We just need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KLFY News 10

LDH reports sharp increase in Omicron cases during holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 88.5% for the week ending December 25. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsdlocal6.com

CDC shortens recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine time

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

