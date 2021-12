It is a big week on The Gastroenteritis Blues as Steve, Dan, and Emily are celebrating a milestone: 100 episodes of sort-of-Sixers nonsense. First, they discuss a 2-1 week from the Sixers, as Philadelphia notched heartening wins over Washington and Boston and a dispiriting loss to Atlanta at home. What did they take away from these games? And what did they make of the understated theater behind Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell’s tussle on Sunday night? Or the week’s rumors in regards to Ben Simmons? Or LeBron James’ eye roll-inducing Instagram post?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO