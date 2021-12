Kevin Beasley, CIO at VAI, oversees the corporation’s overall technology strategy. Another holiday season with an overloaded supply chain is bad news for retailers and business leaders — if nothing else, it means we have spent the entire year battling supply chain disruptions. From the 42% increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter to port congestion and labor shortages, business and supply chain leaders faced more than their share of challenges in 2021.

