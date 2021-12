The demand for vegetarian recipes has grown hugely over the past few years. While many people are shifting to an entirely meat-free diet, loads of us just want to up our intake of health-giving veg and save those steaks for special occasions. Sustainability and cost are also nudging home cooks towards more fruit and veg-based meals: as we become more aware of the ethical concerns and impact on the planet that meat production throws up, we’ve come to realise that we can shrink our carbon footprint and our food budget by focusing a little less on animals and more on...

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO