Breland Reveals His Dad Doesn’t Know the Words to His Songs

Singer-songwriter Breland rose to country music fame after his country-rap influenced song, "My Truck," went viral on social media. Since then, the Georgetown University graduate, who worked his way up the musical ranks in Atlanta, has released several more singles, two EPs and collaborations with some of Nashville's biggest stars. The brand new artist has also collected other honors within country music, including performing on the CMA Awards and making his Grand Ole Opry debut in November 2021. Breland undoubtedly has a long and successful path ahead of him in country music, and here are 6 of his best songs, so far.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO