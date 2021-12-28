ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Brewery to Award 100 Winners in New Golden Sticker Contest

By Adam
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis is taking a play from Willy Wonka's playbook with a golden sticker contest of their own. Everybody knows how Charlie Bucket ended up at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory -- by luck, he found some change that he used to purchase a Wonka Bar, only to discover...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newsdakota.com

Residential Carrington Christmas Lighting Contest Winners

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Chamber) – Following tradition, the Carrington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Lighting Contest is held in December. “Judges have been out and about seeking out the most festive outdoor décor and checking off nominations,” Chamber Executive Director Laurie Dietz stated. Here are the results...
CARRINGTON, ND
connectsavannah.com

DECORATE THE TREE CONTEST WINNERS!

Congratulations to our first ever DECORATE THE TREE Contest Winners! We had tons of entries displayed at the Trustees’ Garden Christmas Festival, and here are our four winners (voted on by the Connect Savannah staff). We will announce the names in a later issue.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
American Songwriter

January/February 2022 Lyric Contest Winners

Congratulations to all our January/February 2022 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the March/April contest. 1st place “Blue September Morn” By Rich Deans When we came up from the subway, the sky was filled with smoke There were people up on balconies, who must’ve thought it was a joke Paper flew down from the sky, like dirty snow it fell And I could hear the car alarms ringing out like Christmas bells And I stood there like a statue, like an orphan in a storm ‘Til someone dragged me up the street On that Blue September Morn Well I guess we should have known it, I guess we should have seen The dark clouds that were gathering, above our field of dreams We were young and brash and flush with cash We were bold and brave and proud We were talking like Americans, a little bit too loud But I never saw it coming; no I can’t say I was warned And the sky has never looked the same Since that Blue September Morn Bridge City lights and lots of laughs, a sudden sound, a brilliant flash Faces freeze like photographs and no one says a word Silver rain on summer grass, silver planes, and broken glass Not everything is built to last, although we wish it were So wave goodbye to the spacious sky and the boys in their uniforms Wave goodbye to the days when all the lines were clearly drawn And raise your glass to the working class The hook and ladder crews They tried their best no questions asked They just did what they had to do While out there in the harbor In a dress faded and worn She still waves to the passing ships On a Blue September Morn.
MUSIC
kenosha.com

Here are your 2021 Holiday Spirit Award contest winners

Brooks has spent more than 25 years in professional communications, from covering local sports and business for the Kenosha News to more than a decade in the beer industry to launching his own communications firm. The Marquette University graduate is associate editor for Kenosha.com. The votes are in, and here...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stickers#Central Minnesota#Food Drink#Beverages#Mn Brewery#Bauhaus Brew Labs#Minnesotans#Bolo Hard Seltzers
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Inman Christmas contest winners

By Diane Miller During December 2021, the Inman Chamber of Commerce and Inman Public Library held separate contests involving Christmas themes. For the second year, the Chamber invited area residents to enter their decorated home or business. Eleven residences and four businesses competed this year. Winners were selected by those voting for their favorites […]
INMAN, KS
The Independent

A variety of condiments will jazz up a holiday graze board

If you have dipped into Pinterest even briefly over the past few years, you know that graze or grazing boards are A Thing. Beautiful boards or platters are filled with all kinds of food ready to be sampled, snacked up, nibbled and, OK, grazed. It’s a nice way to entertain, or to offer up a room-temperature meal for your family during holiday game nights, movie nights or what have you. It’s also perfect for New Years Eve, a way to provide a beautiful assortment of nibbles before a late dinner.Graze boards generally include a variety of cheeses, cured meats, nuts,...
FOOD & DRINKS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Secret SF

This Cozy Brazilian Cafe Is One Of SF’s Highest-Rated Restaurants

Cafe de Casa brings in stellar reviews thanks to its exciting menu of authentic Brazilian food. The top 10 highest-rated restaurants in San Francisco (according to Google reviews) include swanky Michelin-starred fine dining, a 120-year-old Italian deli , a seafood powerhouse, and more. But you might be surprised to discover this lesser-known cafe in the #10 spot out of 2,410 restaurants in the city!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
designboom.com

THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021: meet the winners of milan's golden madonnina award!

Initiated in 2017 and curated by designboom, with patronage by the milan city council, THE DESIGN PRIZE is an annual award program that celebrates excellence on a global scale. the award recognizes both the extraordinary achievements and little sparks of beauty and delight that have emerged over the past 12 months. after three fantastic gala events, held during milan design weeks in 2017, 2018 and 2019 – and a year of absence due to COVID-19 – THE DESIGN PRIZE returns with a new format in 2021. instead of our usual award ceremony, this year designboom honors ten amazing creative minds by traveling around the world to hand over the golden madonnina statuettes in person. we have already delivered the madonninas to some of this year’s winners, including tom sachs, fulvio ferrari and isabel + helen, while the rest of the ceremonies will be taking place very soon.
DESIGN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy