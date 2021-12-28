MN Brewery to Award 100 Winners in New Golden Sticker Contest

Congratulations to all our January/February 2022 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the March/April contest. 1st place “Blue September Morn” By Rich Deans When we came up from the subway, the sky was filled with smoke There were people up on balconies, who must’ve thought it was a joke Paper flew down from the sky, like dirty snow it fell And I could hear the car alarms ringing out like Christmas bells And I stood there like a statue, like an orphan in a storm ‘Til someone dragged me up the street On that Blue September Morn Well I guess we should have known it, I guess we should have seen The dark clouds that were gathering, above our field of dreams We were young and brash and flush with cash We were bold and brave and proud We were talking like Americans, a little bit too loud But I never saw it coming; no I can’t say I was warned And the sky has never looked the same Since that Blue September Morn Bridge City lights and lots of laughs, a sudden sound, a brilliant flash Faces freeze like photographs and no one says a word Silver rain on summer grass, silver planes, and broken glass Not everything is built to last, although we wish it were So wave goodbye to the spacious sky and the boys in their uniforms Wave goodbye to the days when all the lines were clearly drawn And raise your glass to the working class The hook and ladder crews They tried their best no questions asked They just did what they had to do While out there in the harbor In a dress faded and worn She still waves to the passing ships On a Blue September Morn.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO