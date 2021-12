ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do with your family over Christmas? We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Check out the Half-Step Christmas Show at Pioneer Place, celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th Birthday, take the family for a day of ice skating in Sartell, celebrate a rustic Christmas service with Christmas in the Barn in Cold Spring, and tour Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Read more in The Weekender!

SARTELL, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO