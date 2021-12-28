ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Baker earns SEC Co-Player of the Week

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
OXFORD — Ole Miss senior guard Angel Baker has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week following a pair of impressive wins for the Rebels last week.

Baker, a transfer from Wright State who has started five games this season, scored 24 points and 11 points in victories over Texas Tech and then-No. 18 South Florida, respectively. The Rebels have won 12-straight games, the longest winning streak for the program since 1991.

For the season, Baker is averaging 9.9 points per game. She shared the weekly honor with South Carolina's Destanni Henderson.

Ole Miss’ matchup with Arkansas on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program. They are scheduled to face No. 1 South Carolina on the road Sunday.

