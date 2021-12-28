ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Artist Dylan Leonte and His Journey to Success

Cover picture for the articleDomestic abuse and suicide are among the most serious problems in modern-day society. Often, when either of these topics is spoken about, the tone becomes rather grim and somber. Due to the weight and importance of these problems, people don’t often try to mix these topics with something a...

thisis50.com

Musical Artist Cashfedd is Turning Heads

Cashfedd is a multi-talented 24 year old hip hop artist based out of Los Angeles California and quickly moving up in the industry. For 4 years now Cash has been recording music and collaborating with many different kinds of artists all across the globe and making a name for himself in the hip hop underground. As a child he always idolized the rap greats and promised to follow in their footsteps by living the fast life style he chose as he grew. His favorite rapper in particular was Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey’s influence had a tremendous impact on Cash and helped mold him into the artist and man he is today. Cash’s lyrics embody one of a man centered around family. He mentions his love for them numerous times throughout his tracks and is motivated by the idea of having his family celebrate his success with him someday. Cash states “I believe in the craft of my music because what I speak about, is real life, and I want to be able to set a good example as well as a positive tone for the youth as I continue to live a boss lifestyle and care for my family at the same time”. With hit tracks like “Blue Strips” and “Cold War part 1” gaining traction, Cashfedd continues to prove his doubters wrong and make his family proud. Cash has also told us of his intentions to drop an album soon and if it is anything like his songs that are out currently, we can only imagine that the sky is the limit for this young superstar. I would advise anyone reading this to give Cashfedd a listen and stay in touch with his campaign as he continues on his successful journey into stardom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Rising Artist Joseph Harmony Launches New Music Video for “Bad Man”

Music is truly one of the most powerful tools for self-expression. For Joseph Harmony, music is his platform not only to let his voice be heard but also for speaking up for others who do not have the courage to speak for themselves. Joseph Harmony creates tracks for those who feel like they don't belong and welcomes them into a community that will accept and embrace who they are. Aiming to inspire his audience further, he released the music video for his single "Bad Man."
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Music Artist Question Is Having His Breakthrough in the Industry

Music has the unique ability to make listeners relate to certain songs despite not having any actual experience in what they are trying to convey. Many artists are taking advantage of this beauty in music and the fact that this benefit is not contained in just a few genres. In recent years, countless hip-hop musicians have written songs that appeal to their listeners’ emotions, bringing a new dimension to this ever-evolving genre of music.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Artist Samm Dyson is Making Moves in the Music Industry

After six years in the industry, musician Samm Dyson takes a look back at the journey he’s had in the entertainment space, and looks ahead to all that’s in store for him in 2022. Making it as an artist isn’t always easy, but with Dyson’s hard work ethic and rock-solid determination, he is hitting career milestones left and right and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Getting to Know Music artist Drewl Foreign

Why don’t you give us some details about you and your story?. I was born and raised in the city of New York, l gave up my sports career to become a music artist. I served a Federal sentence that made national news I’m formally known to the press as the Scammer who tattooed the bank logo on himself. I’ve been doing music for about 5 years now and it’s more than just a passion for me it’s my way to a better future for me and my family.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Musical Artist Ty Hartz Sets the Stage for Upcoming Song and Visual “That’s A Promise”

Ty Hartz knows that good music unites people, and there’s something special about fans singing along to the lyrics you’ve created. He believes that being an artist is more than a platform but a mantle of responsibility requiring stewardship. As an artist, people look up to you and live by every word you say, regardless of whether you are aware of it or not.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC

