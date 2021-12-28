ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

D’usé Saida Is Using Her Musical Genuity to Inspire Women

By brx
24hip-hop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late 2010s saw a resurgence in the number of female rappers and hip-hop artists gaining a huge following in the music industry. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat have brought girl power in hip-hop back to life. One name often used in...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Media: The women of the year in music, and film and TV

As entertainment continued to be driven by the ups and downs of the pandemic, several women emerged to help define 2021. Taylor Swift continued remaking albums to regain her ownership of the songs that were sold to Scooter Braun in 2009. Earlier this year, Swift released a song-by-song remake of...
MUSIC
E! News

How Tinashe Accomplished Her 2021 Music Dreams on Her Own Terms

Watch: Tinashe's Experience at Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protests. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
MUSIC
Mic

Issa Rae used Insecure to push the music industry to be better

For five years, Insecure paired its varied depictions of the experience of millennial Black women with musical choices that surely turned HBO viewers into fans of artists they had previously never heard of. But over time, the show became the meritocratic blueprint that the show’s creator and star Issa Rae wishes she saw in the music industry.
MUSIC
Sonic State

How The Beatles Used Indian Music Theory

The Beatles have been in the news a lot recently, since their superb 'Get Back' documentary from Peter Jackson was released. This video from David Bennet seeks to explain and give examples of the use of Indian Music theory within the Fab Four's music. His videos are always well explained and clear, which makes taking the (often) new ideas on board that much easier.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NME

Avril Lavigne on her new Green Day inspired album: “It’s a love letter to women”

Avril Lavigne has shared more details about her upcoming pop-punk album, saying it’s inspired by Green Day and that “it’s a love letter to women”. Lavigne’s seventh record is due “at the top” of 2022 on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records (home of fellow pop-punker Jxdn). In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lavigne explained: “I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career [for this album].”
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Kid Bookie inspires “methodical madness” through his music

Controlled chaos is a mentality that Kid Bookie brings to his day-to-day life just as much as his metal-laced hip-hop. At the beginning of the interview, Kid Bookie politely asks if he can light up a spliff after breaking a tooth onstage a few days prior. He was performing a cover of “Creep” by Radiohead, and, in an adrenaline-filled moment, began smashing his microphone on his head.
HIP HOP
24hip-hop.com

A Year In Review With Bentley Records Artist Mykii J

Mykii J has been on the rise ever since he began his musical journey last year. The artist got his feet wet by releasing covers to songs by Drake, Sada Baby, and Nicki Minaj on his YouTube channel, later picking up traction on other repost pages on the platform. Following...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ciara
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Britney Spears
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Video#Brooklyn#Doja Cat#Arabic#Italian
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment Weekly

Jada Pinkett Smith shares hair loss from alopecia: 'I'm going to make me a little crown'

Jada Pinkett Smith's been open about dealing with hair loss for years. But she's not letting it bring her down. The 50-year-old actress, activist and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss), shared a candid video showing off one of the bare scalp patches that she's simply embracing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy