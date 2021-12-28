ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Names Quinn Coach, Vanbiesbrouck GM for no-NHL Olympics

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
David Quinn has been named the U.S. men's hockey coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager for the upcoming Winter...

Nearly one week ago, the National Hockey League announced that they wouldn't be sending players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China due to COVID-19 concerns. Many of the participating nations have been focusing on their Plan B rosters with the intent on releasing those rosters in the coming weeks. Hockey Canada late last week and now USA Hockey have named new coaching staffs as well as a new general manager.
