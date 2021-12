The Salvation Army, established in America in 1880, is most visible every Christmas season, when volunteers across the nation collect money during the non-profit’s red kettle campaign. Valeria Taylor has volunteered for the Salvation Army for years and is a fixture of the Christmas season locally, ringing the bell in front of Walmart in Haleyville. This year, she has had some local residents come up to her and nicely tell her they will not be donating to the Salvation Army this year. When she asks why, she is told it is because of the Salvation Army’s embracement of critical race theory.

HALEYVILLE, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO