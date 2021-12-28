ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts LeBron James For Insensitive COVID-19 Meme

By Brook Smith
 1 day ago
Two Lakers greats have been going at it for the last couple of weeks. Sort of. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went after LeBron James for a dance that he did on the court that earned him a fine a few weeks ago. Kareem said that "GOAT's don't dance" and that didn't go over particularly well with the fanbase, especially given that even Kobe Bryant would.

This week, Kareem went after LeBron for different reasons. James posted a controversial meme on his Instagram account that had Lakers fans questioning what he believed in about the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it may have been taken out of context, Kareem didn't hesitate.

Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his personal blog about James' meme and how damaging it was. He went as far as to say that he thought it was damaging to the Lakers star's legacy.

But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled “covid,” one labeled “flu,” one labeled “cold”—with his message: “Help me out folks” was a blow to his worthy legacy. The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press.

While the meme might have been a reference to how similar the symptoms can be, Kareem also talked about LeBron's past comments on the pandemic and vaccinations. The Lakers star had previously talked about vaccine choices being private and was unwilling to talk about it with the media.

It's just the latest in what seems to be growing tension between the two Lakers' greats. LeBron has yet to publicly address the response from Kareem about his choice to post that on his Instagram.

FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
Lebron James
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Kobe Bryant
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Once Compared Himself And Kobe Bryant To John Lennon And Paul McCartney: "They Bumped Heads All The Time. But Guess What? They're One Of The Greatest Acts Of All-Time."

The Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant due was one of the most effective co-star pairings in NBA history. During their time together on the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s, they managed to win 3 championships, and they have one of the only 3-peats in NBA history. While their...
AllLakers

Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts

With over 100 players entering health and safety protocols, every NBA team has had to sign plenty of players for 10-day contracts. The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID case that comes up on the teams’ roster. Moreover, teams must sign at least one replacement player for two positive cases, two players for three cases, etc.
CBS Sports

Why it's time for the Lakers to explore a Russell Westbrook for John Wall trade

You've probably seen the clip by now. The Los Angeles Lakers, after trailing by as many as 23 points in their Christmas showdown with the depleted Brooklyn Nets, had managed to cut the deficit to only two with just under two minutes remaining. They'd held Brooklyn to just 10 points in the fourth quarter thus far, but on the most important possession of the game to that point, Russell Westbrook completely lost track of Patty Mills, one of the most dangerous shooters in the NBA midway through a 34-point explosion, who proceeded to drain the most important 3-pointer of the night.
hotnewhiphop.com

Polo G Paid Insane Amount For Lakers/Nets Tickets

For many of us, this would be an irresponsible, reckless way of spending money but for Chicago rapper Polo G, this was just another Saturday. Spending time in Los Angeles over the holidays, the "Martin & Gina" artist felt like catching a Christmas Day game at the newly-renamed Crypto.com Arena. He didn't want to watch from the nosebleeds either, opting for courtside seats to get the best view of the action, and, as you can likely imagine, he spent a pretty penny to watch LeBron & Co. take on the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Refuses To Respond To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Him Out For Instagram Post: “If You Saw The Post And You Read The Tag, You Know That I’m Literally, Honestly Asking ‘Help Me Out’.”

LeBron James recently came under fire for his Instagram post where he posted the Spider-Man meme pointing at each other, all labeled with COVID-19, Flu, and Cold respectively. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently addressed James' comments, slamming him for propagating misinformation. And now, LeBron James has responded. In the post-game interview after...
FOX Sports

Russell Westbrook says he's playing 'fine' – is he the issue in L.A.?

Russell Westbrook is setting the record straight in a straightforward way. "Honestly, I think I've been fine," he said Monday after his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. "The conversation has been heavily on how I'm playing and what I'm doing, but I think people are expecting me to have f---ing 25, 15 and 15.
