Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts LeBron James For Insensitive COVID-19 Meme

Two Lakers greats have been going at it for the last couple of weeks. Sort of. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went after LeBron James for a dance that he did on the court that earned him a fine a few weeks ago. Kareem said that "GOAT's don't dance" and that didn't go over particularly well with the fanbase, especially given that even Kobe Bryant would.

This week, Kareem went after LeBron for different reasons. James posted a controversial meme on his Instagram account that had Lakers fans questioning what he believed in about the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it may have been taken out of context, Kareem didn't hesitate.

Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his personal blog about James' meme and how damaging it was. He went as far as to say that he thought it was damaging to the Lakers star's legacy.

But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled “covid,” one labeled “flu,” one labeled “cold”—with his message: “Help me out folks” was a blow to his worthy legacy. The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press.

While the meme might have been a reference to how similar the symptoms can be, Kareem also talked about LeBron's past comments on the pandemic and vaccinations. The Lakers star had previously talked about vaccine choices being private and was unwilling to talk about it with the media.

It's just the latest in what seems to be growing tension between the two Lakers' greats. LeBron has yet to publicly address the response from Kareem about his choice to post that on his Instagram.