ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley exits health & safety protocols

By Chris Manning
Fear The Sword
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers are a bit closer to being at full strength. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Evan Mobley has exited the league’s health & safety protocols. He will join the team as early as today, per Charania. Mobley isn’t likely to...

www.fearthesword.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cavs’ Evan Mobley drops a spot in Rookie Ladder following absences

I have to admit, every time I get to write one of these pieces about the NBA Rookie Ladder that doesn’t have Cleveland Cavaliers big Evan Mobley at the top, such as this last one, it’s becoming very frustrating. Mobley’s body of work, and his limitless ceiling have him playing the best basketball of any rookie this season. I know Scottie Barnes has done a lot for the Toronto Raptors, who seemed to have made a nice move by picking the wing from Florida State fourth overall. Cade Cunningham is basically the only player keeping the Detroit Pistons kind of afloat right now. However, if you put all that aside, the impact that Evan Mobley has had on the Cavs this year is something that none of the other rookies have shown, yet at least.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Isaac Okoro
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (conditioning) starting for Cavaliers on Tuesday; Kevin Love back to bench

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mobley was listed questionable due to conditioning levels after a stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, he's getting the green light from the training staff to suit up. He'll also start, sending Kevin Love back to a bench role.
NBA
neworleanssun.com

COVID swap: Cavaliers lose Darius Garland, get Evan Mobley back

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Tuesday as rookie Evan Mobley was cleared to return to the team. Garland, the team's leading scorer averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists per game, missed Tuesday's game with the New Orleans Pelicans along with Jarrett Allen, Ed Davis, RJ Nembhard, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Safety#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Athletic#Charania#Cavs
rollingout.com

Learn how Te’a Cooper protected mental health, self-love after Dwight Howard split

Te’a Cooper has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. As she led McEachern High School to a girl’s basketball championship in metro Atlanta, a camera crew followed her around on MTV’s “True Life” for the “I’m Being Recruited” episode. She went on to play at Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2020 WNBA season. Off the court, she dated NBA star Dwight Howard, and the two even reportedly got married in a private ceremony. In April, she confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and Howard had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts

With over 100 players entering health and safety protocols, every NBA team has had to sign plenty of players for 10-day contracts. The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID case that comes up on the teams’ roster. Moreover, teams must sign at least one replacement player for two positive cases, two players for three cases, etc.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves add ex-lottery pick as Karl-Anthony Towns replacement

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week, and the team has acted quickly to scoop up a replacement for the big man. According to Shams Charania, the Timberwolves have signed former lottery pick Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract on Sunday.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy