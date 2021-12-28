Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley exits health & safety protocols

I have to admit, every time I get to write one of these pieces about the NBA Rookie Ladder that doesn’t have Cleveland Cavaliers big Evan Mobley at the top, such as this last one, it’s becoming very frustrating. Mobley’s body of work, and his limitless ceiling have him playing the best basketball of any rookie this season. I know Scottie Barnes has done a lot for the Toronto Raptors, who seemed to have made a nice move by picking the wing from Florida State fourth overall. Cade Cunningham is basically the only player keeping the Detroit Pistons kind of afloat right now. However, if you put all that aside, the impact that Evan Mobley has had on the Cavs this year is something that none of the other rookies have shown, yet at least.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO