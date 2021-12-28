Colin Cowherd picks the favored Dallas Cowboys to defeat the Arizona Cardinals I FOX BET LIVE

Colin Cowherd: “With all due respect to Jim Kelly, Josh Allen is a once in a franchise player… I keep falling in love with the Buffalo Bills. They’re my ‘Shawshank Redemption.’ Every time I’m bouncing around the TV set and ‘Shawshank Redemption’ is the movie, I just stop. I could be doing my taxes, I could be late for a meeting, I just stop and watch the rest of the movie. That’s Buffalo. When you are that gifted at the most important position and you can do so many things off-script, I’M IN. If you asked Kansas City privately ‘Who do they not want to face?’, I’m not even sure they would say the Buffalo Bills, they would say ‘JOSH ALLEN.’” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO