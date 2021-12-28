Karl-Anthony Towns calls Russell Westbrook a stat chaser

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has achieved a great deal in the NBA since starting in 2008.

The former UCLA standout built his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder but has since played for the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards before coming to L.A. this summer.

Westbrook is the all-time leader in triple-doubles with over 190. His last came on Christmas against the Brooklyn Nets when he posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

But recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns said he plays to win games, while Westbrook chases stats (h/t: @HoodieBev):

“He definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says. You know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Towns has made the playoffs once through six full seasons, while Westbrook has gone 11 times in 14 seasons. Westbrook hasn’t won a title yet despite making the NBA Finals once with the Thunder. It’ll be interesting to see if Westbrook responds to Towns’ comments.