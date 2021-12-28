ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns calls Russell Westbrook a stat chaser

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has achieved a great deal in the NBA since starting in 2008.

The former UCLA standout built his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder but has since played for the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards before coming to L.A. this summer.

Westbrook is the all-time leader in triple-doubles with over 190. His last came on Christmas against the Brooklyn Nets when he posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

But recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns said he plays to win games, while Westbrook chases stats (h/t: @HoodieBev):

“He definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says. You know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Towns has made the playoffs once through six full seasons, while Westbrook has gone 11 times in 14 seasons. Westbrook hasn’t won a title yet despite making the NBA Finals once with the Thunder. It’ll be interesting to see if Westbrook responds to Towns’ comments.

Related
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to Draymond Green calling out KAT for criticizing Russell Westbrook of stat chasing I UNDISPUTED

In a recent interview, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about Russell Westbrook and replied quote: 'He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says--you know how hard it is to get a triple-double?... I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.' When this quote went viral on Twitter, Draymond Green got involved and insinuated KAT was a hypocrite, posting quote: 'I once watched from the bench due to us beating the T-wolves and he was in the game down 20 with two minutes to go." Skip Bayless explains why he has have a problem with what Green said.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
CBS Sports

Why it's time for the Lakers to explore a Russell Westbrook for John Wall trade

You've probably seen the clip by now. The Los Angeles Lakers, after trailing by as many as 23 points in their Christmas showdown with the depleted Brooklyn Nets, had managed to cut the deficit to only two with just under two minutes remaining. They'd held Brooklyn to just 10 points in the fourth quarter thus far, but on the most important possession of the game to that point, Russell Westbrook completely lost track of Patty Mills, one of the most dangerous shooters in the NBA midway through a 34-point explosion, who proceeded to drain the most important 3-pointer of the night.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Christmas Day takeaways: LeBron James breaks Kobe's record; Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate

It might not have been the way that the NBA and its fans envisioned the Christmas Day schedule playing out but, despite the noticeable absences, there was plenty of exciting basketball played on Saturday throughout the league's five-game slate. In the end, it was the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz that came away with Christmas Day victories but there were plenty of spectacular individual performances as well.
NBA
FOX Sports

Russell Westbrook says he's playing 'fine' – is he the issue in L.A.?

Russell Westbrook is setting the record straight in a straightforward way. "Honestly, I think I've been fine," he said Monday after his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. "The conversation has been heavily on how I'm playing and what I'm doing, but I think people are expecting me to have f---ing 25, 15 and 15.
NBA
Community Policy