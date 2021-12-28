What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

What will your sign bring you in 2022?

Aries

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life.

Taurus

Ruling planet Venus is in retrograde in 2022, but that won't stop the Taurus from making strides. It would be best for the Taurus to focus on the eclipses that occur on the Taurus/Scorpio axis throughout the year. It will bring times of change, but it will be propelling them towards their ultimate destiny. In 2022, the Taurus will take steps to become the ultimate version of themselves.

Gemini

Gemini's ruling planet Mercury will go through four retrogrades in 2022. When Ceres enters Gemini, they will feel pressure on their home and family life. However, the summer will be particularly romantic for them, as Venus will make itself a big presence.

Cancer

Cancer is ruled by the moon, meaning they are a sensitive, intuitive sign. Allure advises Cancer's to "double-down" on self-care in 2022, as a Scorpio eclipse will bring feelings of paranoia and anxiety. The end of the year, however, will bring abundance in the Cancer's love life and career.

Leo

2022 will be the year of prosperity for Leo. Two solar eclipses will bring a positive transformation in Leo's career, and perhaps even love life. They are advised not to make any dramatic hair decisions when Venus falls into retrograde, however.

Virgo

Virgo's yield the title as the healer of the zodiac. As a result, they tend to put more effort and care into those around them instead of into themselves. Therefore, in 2022, Virgo's are advised to redirect that energy back into focusing on them. Their ruling planet, Mercury, may be all over the place in 2022, but the Virgo should expect surprises in their love life around their birthday.

Libra

The Libra's ruling planet, Venus, is in retrograde in the first half of 2022. This means time to regroup and establish future love and money goals. By the time the year ends are Ceres is in its sign, there could be opportunities for both.

Scorpio

Allure writes that 2022 eclipses fall on the Scorpio/Taurus axis, meaning chaotic moments for the intense Scorpio. It is advised that this star sign get through this time without picking fights, and the universe will reward them with great personal evolution.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, the lucky planet, rules this star sign, however, Jupiter will go into retrograde in the last half of 2022. This means the Sag will have to face up to false narratives in their lives and they will be prompted to make tough decisions. The Sag will face prosperity, growth, and expansion throughout the year, however.

Capricorn

Capricorns are natural-born leaders. When their ruling planet Saturn falls into Aquarius in 2022, the Capricorn is advised to prioritize their personal goals and sit down for some self-reflection. What will truly make them happy in 2022?

Aquarius

Saturn, which rules responsibility, will fall into Aquarius in 2022, meaning it will be up to this water sign to lead a pack this year. This star sign's influence will have a profound impact on others, but they are advised not to forget about themselves. 2022 will see growth in the Aquarius' love life, too.

Pisces

The Pisces' emotional depth can be both a blessing and a burden. In 2022, this sign will see healthy and effective growth in emotional management. "The messenger planet Mercury teaches you how to stand up for yourself, and when your ruling planet, Neptune, goes retrograde, the stars snip out the losers in your life for you," writes Allure.

