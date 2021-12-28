ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

By Katrina Schollenberger, , SEO Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoQcT_0dXj6JcY00
What will your sign bring you in 2022?

Aries

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life.

Taurus

Ruling planet Venus is in retrograde in 2022, but that won't stop the Taurus from making strides. It would be best for the Taurus to focus on the eclipses that occur on the Taurus/Scorpio axis throughout the year. It will bring times of change, but it will be propelling them towards their ultimate destiny. In 2022, the Taurus will take steps to become the ultimate version of themselves.

Gemini

Gemini's ruling planet Mercury will go through four retrogrades in 2022. When Ceres enters Gemini, they will feel pressure on their home and family life. However, the summer will be particularly romantic for them, as Venus will make itself a big presence.

Cancer

Cancer is ruled by the moon, meaning they are a sensitive, intuitive sign. Allure advises Cancer's to "double-down" on self-care in 2022, as a Scorpio eclipse will bring feelings of paranoia and anxiety. The end of the year, however, will bring abundance in the Cancer's love life and career.

Leo

2022 will be the year of prosperity for Leo. Two solar eclipses will bring a positive transformation in Leo's career, and perhaps even love life. They are advised not to make any dramatic hair decisions when Venus falls into retrograde, however.

Virgo

Virgo's yield the title as the healer of the zodiac. As a result, they tend to put more effort and care into those around them instead of into themselves. Therefore, in 2022, Virgo's are advised to redirect that energy back into focusing on them. Their ruling planet, Mercury, may be all over the place in 2022, but the Virgo should expect surprises in their love life around their birthday.

Libra

The Libra's ruling planet, Venus, is in retrograde in the first half of 2022. This means time to regroup and establish future love and money goals. By the time the year ends are Ceres is in its sign, there could be opportunities for both.

Scorpio

Allure writes that 2022 eclipses fall on the Scorpio/Taurus axis, meaning chaotic moments for the intense Scorpio. It is advised that this star sign get through this time without picking fights, and the universe will reward them with great personal evolution.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, the lucky planet, rules this star sign, however, Jupiter will go into retrograde in the last half of 2022. This means the Sag will have to face up to false narratives in their lives and they will be prompted to make tough decisions. The Sag will face prosperity, growth, and expansion throughout the year, however.

Capricorn

Capricorns are natural-born leaders. When their ruling planet Saturn falls into Aquarius in 2022, the Capricorn is advised to prioritize their personal goals and sit down for some self-reflection. What will truly make them happy in 2022?

Aquarius

Saturn, which rules responsibility, will fall into Aquarius in 2022, meaning it will be up to this water sign to lead a pack this year. This star sign's influence will have a profound impact on others, but they are advised not to forget about themselves. 2022 will see growth in the Aquarius' love life, too.

Pisces

The Pisces' emotional depth can be both a blessing and a burden. In 2022, this sign will see healthy and effective growth in emotional management. "The messenger planet Mercury teaches you how to stand up for yourself, and when your ruling planet, Neptune, goes retrograde, the stars snip out the losers in your life for you," writes Allure.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Venus#Ceres#Solar Eclipses#Moon#Mercury#Cancer Cancer
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
LIFESTYLE
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Need To Take Things Slow The First Month Of 2022

New year, new you? Well, not exactly. Although it’s a brand new year filled with endless possibilities, the truth is, things don’t always change overnight. If you’re already feeling the burden to expedite your New Year’s resolutions, don’t let the pressure make you self-critical. The first month of 2022 is filled with complications, and you know what? That’s OK. Sometimes, you need to work on pre-existing problems before you can truly move forward. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of January 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Libra — then you may need to take things slow.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If These 4 Zodiac Signs Want To Succeed In 2022, They Can’t Rely On Luck

A new year has arrived, and with it, comes 365 days full of untapped potential. After surviving all the difficulties 2021 brought you and living to tell the tale, it’s only natural to believe in a better tomorrow. Astrology can give you an idea of what tomorrow holds, but if you happen to be one of the least lucky zodiac signs of 2022, the new year may be filled with more challenges than you were hoping for.
LOTTERY
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

The December 2021 cold moon will bring you explosive good luck

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Your mind is on fire, Aries! You have an important message that you’d like to broadcast to the world. This full moon could help you to launch an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media endeavor to great success. People will be listening! Contractual matters could also reach a conclusion near this time. Lastly, you may take some short-distance travel now, too, venturing to nearby towns and enjoying the festive spirit.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

The 12 Chinese zodiac signs and what they mean

Depending on what year your kids were born, Chinese astrology suggests you’ll be able to predict their personality, their strengths and weaknesses, and even the kinds of friends they’ll make. Could knowing more about our children’s zodiac signs give us the inside scoop on parenting? Maybe — or maybe not! — but it’s still fun to explore.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Monthly Horoscopes: December 2021

December’s fast-paced astrology wraps up the major themes of 2021 and sets the stage for 2022. Things start off with a bang on the 4th with a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius, which is the last eclipse in the archer’s sign until 2029. This lunation is about choosing growth over stagnation. Time to be brave. Then on the 13th, Mercury enters Capricorn and Mars enters Sagittarius. Mercury in Capricorn is the worldbuilder (Think: JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth and Dolly Parton’s expansive song catalogue) while Mars in Sagittarius is the freewheeling philosopher, motivated by truth. After a year where every step forward required three steps back, momentum is finally building.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
286K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy