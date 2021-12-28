ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks end mixed as tech pullback prevents S&P 500 from logging fresh closing high

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2EUW_0dXj5yKm00
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US stocks ended mixed Tuesday as the S&P 500 narrowly pulled back from another record closing high in the final minutes of trade.

The benchmark notched a 69th record high for the year on Monday but just missed out on a 70th as tech stocks fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was able to log a fifth straight win, aided by advances in consumer services companies Disney and Walmart. The tech-concentrated Nasdaq Composite ended in the red. Decliners included Apple after the iPhone maker closed all of its New York City stores because of mounting coronavirus infections. Apple is in focus as 2021 winds down, with its stock sitting not far from a $3 trillion market capitalization.

Here's where US indexes stood at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday:

The S&P 500 started strong Tuesday and looked to continue a Santa Claus rally, which typically runs during the last five sessions of the year to the first two sessions of the new year. But by midday, the index lost momentum, then bobbed up and down just ahead of the close.

Stocks had gained recently as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be producing milder symptoms in patients than the previous iterations of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said Omicron accounts for 59% of US cases, lower than its previous estimate of 73%. But Omicron cases are up 23% from last week.

"While early analysis suggests Omicron's symptoms may be less severe than Delta's and the CDC has recommended a shorter isolation time, COVID's persistence through Delta and Omicron and potential future variants continue to delay the full transition from reopening activity, navigating consumers' mobility and activities and businesses' supply-chain fluidity, to a future steady state of sustainable growth post-pandemic," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, in a note to Insider on Tuesday.

"We still see a strong economy and positive corporate profit growth heading into 2022 -- typically defensive sector performance lags behind during those periods," he said.

Around the markets, Wedbush said Tesla stock should jump 28% in 2022 as China remains a growth "linchpin" and production capacity doubles on the opening of new Gigafactories.

Cathie Wood's prediction for a 20% gain in 2021 has soured as Ark's flagship fund sees its worst return since its inception.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is getting into the NFT market with his collection of "Cryptobatz".

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude added on 0.9%, at $76.23 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.8% to trade at $78.85.

Gold turned lower, slipping 0.1% to $1,807.80 per ounce. The 10-year yield rose less than 1 basis point to 1.483%.

Bitcoin slumped 6.8% to $47,553.50.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Dow Pace for Fifth-Straight Win

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are extending their pre-market gains, while looking to lock in their fifth-straight daily win. The former is up 139 points at midday, while the latter nabbed yet another intraday high earlier today. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is looking to snap its four-day win streak, treading in red ink as investors monitor updates on the Covid-19 omicron variant, as well as new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures rise slightly after Dow notches fifth straight day of gains

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Tuesday night following a mixed session as traders continued to assess the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.3%. There have...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Us Bank#Nasdaq Composite#Iphone#Omicron#Delta#Cdc
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

"Forever" is a great holding period, provided you are holding onto shares of the right companies. DexCom continues to post solid financial results thanks to its G6 system. Despite challenges this year, Amazon is on an unstoppable path forward. Equity markets have performed well in the past 12 months, much...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.26%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Utilities, Basic Materials and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500 pauses at record high after four-day rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * U.S. CDC shortens recommended isolation for asymptomatic cases. * Indexes: Dow rises 0.41%, S&P up 0.07%, Nasdaq dips 0.28% (Adds comment, details; updates prices) Dec 28 (Reuters) -...
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left stock indexes mixed Tuesday, pulling the S&P 500 just below its latest record high. The benchmark index slipped 0.1% after wavering between modest gains and losses. The slight loss snapped a four-day winning streak for the index, which set an all-time high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy