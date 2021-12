Remember going to the zoo when you were a kid? Forget about any recent visits as an adult...I'm talkin' years ago. People all over the place, families together, little kids eating popcorn that fell on the ground and getting yelled at by mom, all the varieties of animals, the smell of greasy food in the air, the seemingly endless trails, kids holding their zoo souvenir helium-filled balloons, the friendly trainers that would always take time to talk, visitors (legally) throwing food to the bears...all I know is, I had a good time when I went to the zoo as a kid.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO