The growth in prices of homes in the U.S. slowed a bit in October for the third straight month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. However, prices still posted a 19.1 percent gain over the same month in the previous year. The index is a composite of prices in 20 U.S. cities, and every one of them showed price increases.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO