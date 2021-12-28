ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say what? The ethnic irony of Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

By Editorials
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg’s reprise of the 1961 multiple Academy Award-winning film, “West Side Story,” is a masterful piece of cinematic art. Still, it’s flopping at the box office, pulling in less than half of what analysts expected. Movie insiders are blaming the lingering effects of the pandemic and anemic marketing. In fact,...

www.washingtontimes.com

Sonoma Index Tribune

‘West Side Story’ same old song and dance

With familiar whistles, snaps and toe taps, “West Side Story” tells the ongoing American tale of blue-collar workers who find racist reasons to kill each other rather than embracing class solidarity. Steven Spielberg’s canonical adaptation of the musical brings us back to Manhattan in the mid-1950s, where a construction boom displaces axle-greased residents from neighborhoods that are approximately 80% chain link fences.
THEATER & DANCE
Focus Daily News

“West Side Story” Shines Again

“West Side Story” has always been one of my favorite musicals. While I didn’t see the original stage version that opened on Broadway in Sept. 1957, I’ve watched the 1961 film version so often I know all the lyrics. The central love story is based on Shakespeare’s tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet, young lovers torn apart by feuding families.
DALLAS, TX
Vulture

West Side Story’s Mike Faist Wishes He Got to Sing ‘America’

From the very first trailers for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, one character popped off the screen — the scraggly John Mulaney lookalike playing Riff, leader of the Jets. Without taking anything away from Russ Tamblyn’s jovial performance in the 1961 film, this new Riff is something different. He’s a true street rat, almost feral with a live-wire charisma. Since the film started screening, viewers and critics alike have been asking: Who is this guy?
MOVIES
farmvilleherald.com

Movie Review: West Side Story

When is a remake better than the original? Almost never. So the fact that Steven Spielberg has improved on a musical classic like West Side Story is absolutely remarkable and a testament to the fact that he is the greatest filmmaker of all time. I mean, what film genre can this man not conquer? If this had been the interpretation of West Side Story I had seen as a kid, perhaps I would have been as obsessed with this story as I was my favorite movie of all time, The Sound of Music.
MOVIES
kfrxfm.com

‘West Side Story’ Sequel in the Works

It looks like a sequel to West Side Story is on the way. According to an article in Forbes, the sequel will follow Maria after her Tony was murdered. The numbers say the Steven Spielberg version of the classic tale didn’t do well in theaters, just like almost every film during the pandemic.
MOVIES
mbhs.edu

West Side Story: Timeless in its youth

Steven Spielberg returns with an updated version of the original 1961 film. Note: This review contains spoilers. West Side Story, the timeless classic of American culture, returns to the big screen. Directed by the world-renowned Steven Spielberg, this updated rendition keeps the beauty and significance of the original while adding flair for modern audiences.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Variety

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Lead U.K. Box Office

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical “West Side Story” and beloved canine mascot-hero property “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” were neck and neck for pole position at the U.K. and Ireland weekend box office. Disney release “West Side Story” topped the charts with £1.297 million ($1.72 million), while eOne release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was just behind with £1.293 million ($1.71 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Both films were debuts. In its third week, Universal’s previous chart topper “House of Gucci” claimed the third spot with £779,974 and has a total of £7.3 million. Also in its third week, Disney’s “Encanto”...
MOVIES
classical-music.com

David Newman talks West Side Story

David Newman is one of Hollywood’s most talented composers, having scored dozens of classic films – such as Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Anastasia, Jingle All the Way, The Nutty Professor and Matilda. His family is steeped in Hollywood film music history, with his father – the...
CELEBRITIES
Forward

Why we have ‘Columbo’ to thank for Steven Spielberg

Editor’s Note: The director Steven Spielberg turns 75 on Dec. 18. To mark that momentous occasion, the Forward is running a series of essays reassessing his films. When Steven Spielberg was just 22, he dropped out of college and inked a multi-year contract to direct television for Universal; he wasn’t exactly a natural fit for the medium — nor did he want to be.
MOVIES
wbfo.org

Theater Talk: Steven Spielberg/Tony Kushner remake of WEST SIDE STORY is a lush, gorgeous movie with considerable added context

Opinions are strong and mixed for Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of the 1957 movie WEST SIDE STORY which was based on the original Broadway musical. This was a collaboration of Spielberg with a new book by Tony Kushner, choreography by Justin Peck, and involvement with Stephen Sondheim who wrote the original Broadway lyrics. People and critics either love it or hate it, although most of the negative comments take issue with cultural appropriation and casting choices. As far as a movie goes, most agree that it is beautifully filmed using New York City as almost an extra character.
BUFFALO, NY
seattlepi.com

Creating the Costumes of ‘West Side Story’: From Jeans You Can Dance In to Anita’s Flowing Dresses

The Jets and the Sharks, the rival gangs at the center of Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (in theaters now), battle over turf and bragging rights in a rapidly gentrifying sliver of 1950s Manhattan. Their conflict is fueled in part by racism and tribalism, as well as a mounting sense of economic insecurity. At times, tensions explode in knife fights and slugfests (all impeccably choreographed — this is a musical, after all). Their differences are also illustrated by the clothes they wear when attending dances or squaring off at rumbles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cinema Blend

West Side Story’s Iris Menas On ‘Profound’ Experience Bringing Anybodys’ Trans Story To Life

Spoilers ahead for West Side Story. As far as major American filmmakers go, few have had as prolific a career as Steven Spielberg. The Jurassic Park icon recently turned his attention to the movie musical genre, bringing a new version of West Side Story to theaters. One major change to the story was the handling of the character Anybodys, who is a transgender man in Spielberg’s film. And iris means, the actor who performed the role, recently explained the “profound” experience of bringing Anybodys’ trans story to life.
ENTERTAINMENT
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review--"West Side Story"

No one but Steven Spielberg would dare remake, after 60 years, the iconic film West Side Story, which won 10 Oscars including Best Picture. The 1961 film of West Side Story was based on the 1957 Broadway musical. So it’s been 63 years since Tony and Maria became the tragic Romeo and Juliet of the 20th and now 21st century.
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

The New West Side Story Brings the Show’s Father Issues to the Fore

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the end of the new film adaptation of West Side Story, we see a dedication in sunflower-tinged lettering: “For Dad.” It’s a message from director Steven Spielberg to his father Arnold, who passed away in August 2020. But there aren’t any dads in the film itself. The warring gangs on the Upper West Side of the late 1950s, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, are furiously figuring out where they belong (and who doesn’t belong) amidst such absences. The complicated legacy of the original stage musical is contoured by the ease with which it is blended into pop culture and the seriousness with which we consider its ideas about gender and identity. This new adaptation, written by Tony Kushner, is suffused with the tension between the dearth of father figures and the long shadow of patriarchal masculinity.
MOVIES

