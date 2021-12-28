ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Surprise $581 checks paid out to 524,000 Americans in time for New Year’s Eve – and more will go out next year

By Alice Grahns
 1 day ago
AROUND 524,000 households in Minnesota have received tax refunds worth an average of $581 each - and more are going out next year.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is issuing surprise checks for taxpayers who paid state tax on unemployment benefits.

Up to $10,200 of the benefits didn't count as income under the American Rescue Plan, meaning taxpayers didn't have to pay federal tax on them.

However, as the bill was only signed in March, millions of taxpayers had already filed tax returns and paid any tax due by then.

As a result, the IRS is in the process of issuing refunds to millions of Americans.

Meanwhile, some states also add state tax on the benefits - but Minnesota later decided to follow the federal government's lead and issue a tax break.

It means Minnesota residents are in line for a refund from their Department of Revenue too.

A spokesperson told The Sun the department had processed about 524,000 of the impacted returns as of today, December 28, out of the 542,000 in total.

Systemic processing, which applies to easier returns, began at the end of October with the aim to process 50,000 returns a week.

This processing wrapped up late last week, which is ahead of the estimate to be done by the end of the year in time for New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, the manual processing, which involves returns with more complicated tax circumstances, began the week of September 13.

The remaining 18,000 returns and refunds are expected to be manually processed by early 2022, the Department of Revenue said.

It means some will have to wait until next year to get a refund.

The average refund for all processed returns is currently $581, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

If you aren't aware of the tax rule change in Minnesota, the payments will come as a surprise.

How to get the tax refund

If you live in Minnesota and think you're eligible, you should get the refund automatically as the vast majority don't need to file an amended tax return.

You'll get the payment as a direct deposit if the Department of Revenue has your details on file.

If not, it'll issue a paper check, so keep a close eye on your mail.

The 8,000 taxpayers who need to file an amended return should've received a letter in mid-August.

In September, Department of Revenue commissioner Robert Doty said: "We know these refunds are important to those taxpayers who have experienced hardships over the last year and a half.

"We made the decision to adjust nearly all of these returns on our end so that impacted taxpayers would not need to take the time and resources to file an amended return, which would further delay the refund they're due."

We explain all you need to know about the IRS unemployment tax refunds.

The IRS has identified over 10million taxpayers who filed their returns before the new act became law, but not all of them are due refunds.

Instead, the IRS may use the cash to pay off other taxes owed.

The deadlines to file your federal and Minnesota tax returns were on May 17.

