Florida Players: Final Powerball Drawing Of 2021 An Estimated $441 Million

The Powerball jackpot looks to be an estimated jackpot of $441 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 29 drawing – the final Powerball drawing of 2021. The jackpot has a cash value of $317.5 million.

Monday’s drawing produced two winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each in Florida and New Jersey. There was also a winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The current jackpot run has created 30 winning Match 5 tickets ($1 million), 9 winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets ($2 million), and more than 19.3 million winning tickets across all prize tiers.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

