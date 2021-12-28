ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Players: Final Powerball Drawing Of 2021 An Estimated $441 Million

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9BzD_0dXiyEJn00

The Powerball jackpot looks to be an estimated jackpot of $441 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 29 drawing – the final Powerball drawing of 2021. The jackpot has a cash value of $317.5 million.

Monday’s drawing produced two winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each in Florida and New Jersey. There was also a winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The current jackpot run has created 30 winning Match 5 tickets ($1 million), 9 winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets ($2 million), and more than 19.3 million winning tickets across all prize tiers.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 2

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s First Lady DeSantis: 2021 Year-End Review

Throughout 2021, First Lady Casey DeSantis reaffirmed her commitment to support and advocate for Florida’s families, children, and the environment by furthering the goals of the administration. “Floridians have shown tremendous resiliency over the past two years and I am humbled to help Florida’s families, children, and environment to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

FWC: Gov. DeSantis Continues To Make Florida Conservation A Priority Through Protection Of Our Natural Resources

Florida remains one of the country’s top destinations for world-class fishing, hunting, and recreation thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ focus on preserving and protecting our natural resources. According to the FWC, his continued leadership in 2021 will ensure that residents and visitors will benefit and enjoy our environmental...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Lottery#The Florida Lottery#Powerball Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Without A Trace: Florida Mom Missing Since 2014

Alicia Griffin, 37-years-old at the time of her disappearance, has been missing since February 1st, 2014. Griffin was reportedly last seen at an apartment complex off Lake Orlando Parkway in the 4300 block of Medallion Drive, in Orlando, Florida. Investigators say that Griffin left her children at home, in addition...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man, 22, Dies In Louisiana Crash

A 22-year-old Florida man died when his SUV ran off Interstate 10, overturned, and rolled down an embankment, according to Louisiana State Police. Officers say Allan Linarez of Panama City, Florida was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban when he ran off of Interstate 10 in Slidell on Thursday. Investigators say...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Passenger Reaction On Video As 15-Year-Old Boys Falls Overboard Florida Bound Cruise Ship

A 15-year-old boy reportedly died after falling overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Miami last week. A “Man Overboard” alarm was reportedly sounded at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening aboard the MSC Seashore cruise ship as it headed back to Miami after a five-day trip in the Caribbean, according to Crew Center. The outlet reported that a 15-year-old child fell from a balcony.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

‘Wild West’: California Aims To Crack Down On Major Retailers Over Plastic Bag Violations

A California state commission requested that authorities crack down on retailers it accused of skirting plastic bag and pollution laws, Reuters reported. The California Statewide Commission on Recycling Markets and Curbside Recycling alleged that many retail businesses are selling plastic bags that are falsely labeled as being recyclable, according to Reuters. On Dec. 3, the state-appointed commission sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, asking them to pursue legal means to prevent further violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

In Launching A Mentoring Program, A Minnesota School Board Votes To Pay Based On Skin Color

That’s how a Minnesota school district is approaching a plan to develop mentors for its non-white teachers. The separate part has to do with location. According to Alpha News, a website in Minnesota, the Mankato School Board this month approved a policy that places “American Indian educators at sites with other American Indian educators and educators of color at sites with other educators of color to reduce isolation and increase opportunity for collegial support.”
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy