I went to a salon for a pedicure but things went wrong quickly – my leg was amputated following a tiny cut

By Sara Whitman
The US Sun
 1 day ago
A FLORIDA woman suffered an unimaginable horror after visiting a Tampa salon when a pedicure resulted in major surgery.

The stylist accidentally cut her during the service, which resulted in an infection and her leg being amputated.

A woman thought she was going in for a routine pedicure, but received much more than she asked for Credit: Getty
The salon worker cut the woman's foot while giving her a pedicure, which resulted in an infection and leg amputation Credit: Getty

The issue started when Clara Shellman visited Tammy’s Nails 2 on West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa in September 2018, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The worker gave Clara a tiny cut while working on her pedicure, and the cut quickly became infected and easily took a toll on Clara’s body due to her peripheral arterial disease, according to court documents.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this disease causes arteries to build up with plaque, which restricts blood flow throughout the body and consequently causes organ and tissue damage.

The infection grew so bad that Clara needed her one leg amputated.

This caused medical bills to pile up for Clara, and she ended up losing her home due to the financial stress and had to move herself and her young daughter in with relatives.

Fortunately, she was awarded $1.75 million in a settlement with Tammy’s Nails 2.

In a statement to the Times on December 16, Clara’s attorney, Paul Fulmer, said she was “stunned, shocked, crying, and giddy, all at the same time,” after learning about her settlement.

However, it wasn’t easy to get there.

Her lawsuit, which was filed in May 2020, claimed the salon worker who gave her the pedicure used dirty and undermaintained tools.

In response, Tammy’s Nails 2 argued that the amputation was Clara’s fault, as she did not “take reasonable efforts to prevent the development of infection.”

However, it looks like the salon eventually agreed to settle the dispute.

At the time of this writing, Tammy is still living with her family, who helps her in her forever changed daily life.

There is still a nail salon at the address of Tammy’s Nails 2, but the name of the business is now Tampa Nails 10102, according to reporting by the Tampa Bay Times.

Clara is not the first person to have an amputation following a flubbed manicure or pedicure.

Jenneffer Souza, from Duque de Caxias, Brazil, had to have her thumb amputated after a false nail was placed over an open wound at a salon.

The woman lost her home due to her overwhelming medical bills from the amputation Credit: Getty

