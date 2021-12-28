ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hills’ Audrina Patridge looks unrecognizable with bright PINK hair after being told she ‘had to go natural’ for TV

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE Hills star Audrina Patridge looked unrecognizable in new photos after switching up her look with bright pink hair.

The 36-year-old was told she “had to go natural” with her hair color for TV in the past, but she decided to be “fearless” and go with a bit of “edginess.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2047fA_0dXix6J100
The Hills' Audrina Patridge looked unrecognizable after dyeing her hair pink Credit: Instagram/Audrina Patridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmZ4p_0dXix6J100
Said she 'had to go natural' with her hair color when she first entered the entertainment industry Credit: Getty

Audrina starred as a cast member of MTV’s The Hills from 2006 to 2010, before landing her own short-lived spinoff, titled Audrina, in 2011.

MTV recently revived the The Hills for its New Beginnings series, and she’s one of the returning cast members, along with Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and others.

After 15 years in the reality television industry, Audrina decided it was time she truly made her own decisions about her appearance, without worrying what was and wasn’t best for TV.

In new photos posted to her Instagram, she looked unrecognizable as she showed off her new, bright pink hair.

Switching things up from her usual blonde or brown locks, Audrina chose a whole new color scheme at her latest hair appointment.

She shared a trio of shots of herself on her grid, showing off her new hair by dancing around in an all-black ensemble, to really make the pink pop.

In the first caption, Audrina shared of the momentous occasion: “My Jem And the holograms moment! Thanks to @brianacisneros for always being game for change.

“It feels empowering to be able to change my hair however I want whenever I want.

“If you have known me you know I’m adventurous and not afraid of change or peoples opinions!

“It’s fun to go back to playing with happy fun colors!”

She went on the share a “fun fact,” which was that she had purple hair and a piercedd nose during her teenage years but had to give it all up when she ventured into the TV world.

CHANGING IT UP

“When I started filming and getting into the entertainment industry I had to go with the natural look so opted for Brunette, which was my signature color for a while then transitioned to bronde,” she said.

Audrina continued: “Every stylist I met was not on board to do something different bc of what people could say or if everyone would give them a hard time for making me look different.

"Until I met @brianacisneros who was fearless embracing change & edginess.

“We are both full of ideas lol already have the next two salon visits planned out.”

In other captions, the TV star said her current hair color is “constantly changing,” as it started out as “dark bubble gum pink,” like the “sunset,” and is now “fading into pretty pastels.”

Along with dyeing her hair, she also added more layers and cut shorter bangs to really switch things up.

SCRIPTED?

Aside from being told she had to have a more natural look for television, Audrina also previously claimed that she was forced to create tension on The Hills because that’s what the showrunners wanted.

She told E News!: "As it went on, it was very manipulated and guided and you’re kinda put in these scenarios where you would show up and you didn’t know what you were in for.

"Until you were there, and you wanted to run out but they locked the door on you."

Franchise alum Lo Bosworth recently slammed her former co-stars for joining the New Beginnings spinoff.

She bluntly told the Unzipped podcast: "It’s interesting to me to see the people that have chosen to continue to participate in The Hills.

"I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are really leaning into your TV persona for whatever reason, right?

"For a paycheck, for attention, fame – whatever it is that you need that fulfills you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM0w9_0dXix6J100
Audrina kept her hair mostly either brown or blonde over the years Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsLIq_0dXix6J100
She recently decided to be 'fearless' and go with a bright pink color that has faded into a nice pastel Credit: Getty

