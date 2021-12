UPDATE: The State Patrol now estimates 40-vehicles were involved in the crash. Still no word on injuries. A portion of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin is closed after a massive pileup crash. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says more than 100-vehicles are involved. The crash happened just south of Osseo along westbound I-94–though both sides of the interstate are now closed to traffic. There are reports of multiple injuries. I-94 will likely be closed in that area for most of the day. There has been freezing rain in that area all morning.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO