ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I think Harry scored twice': Antonio Conte rues Kane's disallowed winner as 10-man Southampton hold on for draw but Spurs boss refuses to criticise VAR for controversial offside

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Antonio Conte refused to blame VAR's dubious offside call on Harry Kane's would-be winner against 10-man Southampton for Spurs' missed opportunity at St Mary's.

Kane's penalty cancelled-out James Ward-Prowse's stunning Saints opener after Mohammed Salisu was sent-off late in the first-half, and the north Londoners chased a winner after the break.

The England skipper was caught offside by the finest of margins after 53 minutes, and the replays didn't provide convincing evidence for the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y70KD_0dXiucsb00
Harry Kane had a winning goal ruled offside by VAR as Southampton held on for a draw 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P226v_0dXiucsb00
Antonio Conte was frustrated as Spurs failed to take advantage of their man advantage 

'Yeah, I think Harry scored twice, one a penalty and then the second goal. I think that I don't want to comment on the referee decision or the VAR decision,' Conte told Amazon Prime.

'I don't want to get in this situation as it's not right. They are there to try to do their best. We hope every time that they make the best decision.'

Spurs were dominant in the second-half but just like the all-action draw with Liverpool, Conte's men couldn't finish their chances against the 10-men.

'My demands are very high because I am used to being competitive and to win, and for sure for me there is a big disappointment when we don't win,' Conte added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sAeZ_0dXiucsb00
Kane's offside was unclear from the replays and Tottenham fans called the decision a 'robbery' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZFXg_0dXiucsb00
Mohammed Salisu was sent-off in the first-half but Tottenham couldn't finish their chances 

'I understand also the situation. Now for sure we have to work a lot and it won't be easy to fight for something this season.

'We need to improve a lot. For sure it was an opportunity that we missed. When you have this type of situation you have to try to exploit, to try to get three points.

'We knew very well that to play against Southampton in this stadium is not easy. The situation at one point of the game was positive for us.

'We didn't find the solutions to score. We scored, but they decided to disallow the goal.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKzoL_0dXiucsb00
Eric Dier saw the match as a missed opportunity as Tottenham's attacking trouble continues

Eric Dier played all 90 minutes at centre-back and was as frustrated as his boss at Spurs' struggles breaking down the Saints, telling the BBC: 'Disappointed especially after they went down to 10 men we've got to win the game and we couldn't do that.

'They defended very well and fought for each other but that doesn't matter from our side of it. We have to be able to break them down. We weren't good enough at doing that.

'We've got to keep things in perspective. Everyone can see the progression.'

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura Ready To Take Center Stage

He is responsible for arguably the greatest moment in Tottenham Hotspur’s recent history. But Lucas Moura has never quite fulfilled his potential. The Brazilian forward scored a hattrick, including a dramatic added time winner, as Spurs beat Ajax in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019. In the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane on target but 10-man Saints dig deep to earn point

Harry Kane continued his return to form with a third Premier League goal in as many games as Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's. James Ward-Prowse scored a brilliant opener for Saints (25), but after Mohammed Salisu was sent off for fouling Heung-Min Son inside the box, Kane made no mistake to haul Spurs level (41) from the penalty spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte: Southampton will be intense

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is demanding intensity from his players against Southampton today. Speaking about Ralph Hassenhuttl's team, Conte says they must be ready for a high energy contest. He said: “We are talking about a really good team. “The manager is working very well, they play with important...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Mohammed Salisu
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
Tribal Football

Antonio Conte sets new Spurs record

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte set a new club record with their 1-1 draw at Southampton. Conte is the first Tottenham manager to play seven games in a row without a defeat in the Premier League. On Tuesday, Tottenham drew at Southampton, which saw Mohammed Salisu sent off in the first-half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Var#Offside#Southampton#St Mary#Londoners
90min.com

Antonio Conte's Spurs show they still have a long way to go

From St Mary's Stadium - The Antonio Conte revolution had seemed to be gathering momentum over the festive period. First there was Tottenham's very credible point against Premier League title contenders Liverpool, in a game that contained more excitement in 90 minutes than in the Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo eras combined.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: 10-man Saints hold Spurs at St Mary's

Southampton put on a show of resilience in holding Tottenham to a draw despite playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes at St Mary's. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side started admirably when James Ward-Prowse cut across a bouncing ball to volley a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris for a superb opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“Harry scored twice”- Antonio Conte on VAR refusing Harry Kane’s second goal against Southhampton in 1-1 draw

Tottenham Hotspur has managed to end their calendar year on a positive note this season as the match against Southampton on Tuesday night ended in a 1-1 draw. Southampton was up by a goal at the 25th minute with the help of James Ward-Prowse who took a stunning shot leaving the French keeper Hugo Lloris absolutely no chance to keep the ball out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 20: Lucas Moura, Diogo Jota, James Maddison and more

James MaddisonMaddison is simply the most in-form player in the league right now. After inspiring a Leicester comeback that was ultimately in vain at the Etihad on Boxing Day, he has now scored 53 points in his last five outings, with four goals and five assists to his name, and they have not all been the type of low-percentage plays we have come to expect in the past.His fixture, at home to Liverpool, is a problem but then Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers are hardly an impenetrable defence. Bringing Maddison in early would also allow you to exploit two potential double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating team

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe: Relationship between Saint-Maximin and Wilson key to Newcastle hopes

Newcastle’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League could depend on the understanding between star men Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson.Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that finding the best way to use the skills of his two most dangerous players has been a major focus during his first few weeks in the job.Saint-Maximin’s pace and power and the potency of six-goal striker Wilson are perhaps the most effective weapons at the Magpies’ disposal as they attempt to dig themselves out of a hole.However, as they prepare to face Manchester United on Monday evening, Howe is still honing his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy