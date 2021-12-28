ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappe laughs at the idea of signing for Real Madrid in January... as he vows he will '100%' finish the season at PSG and is determined to help his side beat Carlo Ancelotti's men and win the Champions League

 1 day ago

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he is 'really happy' at Paris Saint-Germain and laughed off a suggestion that he could join Real Madrid this season, claiming he is fully focused on winning the treble with the Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG's top scorer is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has been persistently pursued by Madrid, who made a final £154 million bid for the France hitman shortly before the end of the transfer window in August.

Madrid would be able to tie Mbappe to a pre-contract agreement from January 1, but the Ballon d'Or nominee has pledged his loyalty to helping knock his suitors out of the Champions League when they face PSG in the Round of 16 in February and March.

Kylian Mbappe (R) will not be joining Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this season, the striker says
The France forward has insisted he will not be waving farewell to PSG before summer 2022

Mbappe grinned when he was asked during an interview whether Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would be able to secure his services before the end of the season.

The World Cup winner told CNN: 'I'm at PSG, I'm really happy. I will finish the season [here], 100 per cent.

'I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the cup [Coupe de France] and to give all the pleasure to the fans, because they deserve it. And I think I deserve to win something great with PSG.'

Mauricio Pochettino's side are a mammoth 13 points clear at the summit in pursuit of the domestic title they lost to Lille last season and are looking to improve on their semi-final exit in the 2020/21 Champions League, having been beaten in the final in 2020.

Mbappe is part of a fearsome forward line alongside new signing Lionel Messi (C) and Neymar
The incisive trio have helped PSG book a Champions League knockout stage date with Madrid

Mbappe is part of a formidable attacking trio alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, although he has long been tipped to depart when his deal ends amid an apparent stalemate over negotiations.

The former Monaco marksman looked pleased as his teammates presented him with an 'Mbappe 2050' shirt when they helped him celebrate his birthday on December 20.

PSG sporting director Leonardo claimed recently that there are still 'good possibilities' to extend terms with the player he considers the best in the world.

Expressing his belief in a new deal, Leonardo said: 'At 22 years old, almost 23, Kylian has reached an incredible maturity.

'People will think that we say that because we want to prolong it but it is beyond the interest of the club.'

