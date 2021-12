Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal believes the recent volatility in the Bitcoin price is due to institutions selling to help shore up their end-of-year profits,. The perennial Bitcoin (BTC) bull told Vlad from The Stakeborg Talks in a Dec. 27 interview that he believes the market is currently lopsided due to the effect of institutions. Pal said that they have been selling to lock in their profits. It was a way for institutions to say “I believe in getting paid.”

