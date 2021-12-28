ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Significant Landmarks - Brentford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

 1 day ago
Extending their winning streak to nine league games after the 6-3 victory against Leicester, Manchester City come into this fixture with their reign at the top of the Premier League table unscathed.

Brentford, on the other hand, have just been beaten convincingly by Brighton, and Thomas Frank’s side will be keen to surprise Pep Guardiola’s men in front of their rapturous home support.

Ahead of a potentially tricky clash on Wednesday night, City Xtra take a look at some of the notable statistics worth keeping an eye out for!

Brentford

  • Christian Nørgaard has made the highest number of tackles out of any other player in the Premier League so far this season (53).
  • As per expected points (xP), Brentford should be 7th this season, instead of the 13th position they currently sit in.
  • Bryan Mbeumo has hit the woodwork more times than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (7).
  • Brentford have only won 2 out of their last 5 matches.
  • Ivan Toney has won the most aerial battles out of any player in the Premier League so far (73).

Manchester City

  • Raheem Sterling has now scored more Premier League goals than any other player in December (5).
  • Riyad Mahrez has four goals and two assists in his last four games for Manchester City.
  • Manchester City have scored the joint-most goals and conceded the least number of goals in the Premier League this season.

Man City Planning 'Permanent Transfer Offer' for Bundesliga Striker in January

Direct Conversation With Pep Guardiola Resulted in Man City Exit for New Barcelona Signing

"He is an Exceptional Player" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Man City Talisman

  • Joao Cancelo has played the highest number of minutes in the division out of any Manchester City player (1,608).
  • Manchester City have conceded a third of their goals in the Premier League matches Rodri has missed this season - Tottenham, Southampton and Leicester (4 out of 12 goals).
  • Ederson has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League (10).
  • Ilkay Gundogan has the third best non-penalty expected goals (xG) per 90 in the entire division (0.8).
  • The Premier League champions have scored at least four goals in their last three games.

Previous Meetings

  • Manchester City and Brentford have never faced each other in the Premier League.
  • In the 13 matches between the two sides, Brentford have won seven, Manchester City have won five, and there has been one draw.
  • The last time these two teams faced each other was in 1997, in an FA Cup clash that saw Manchester City win 1-0.

Landmarks

  • Bernardo Silva is just one appearance away from registering 150 in total for Manchester City in the Premier League.
  • Kevin De Bruyne is a hat-trick away from scoring 50 goals in the Premier League.
  • Riyad Mahrez is only two goals away from matching his best goalscoring season (2020/21) at Manchester City in all competitions (14).

