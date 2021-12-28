Steelers vs Browns: Big causes for concern this week

With only two games left in the regular season, time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But you could say the same thing about the Cleveland Browns. These two teams square off on Sunday hanging by the slimmest of threads that they could sneak into the playoffs.

Here is what we are worried about this week.

Nick Chubb of course

(AP Photo/David Richard)

There aren’t many backs in the NFL who can do it all the way the Browns Nick Chubb can. His combo skill set is among the very best in the NFL and you can bet Cleveland is going to feed him the football against the anemic Steelers run defense.

Myles Garrett of course

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Steelers get to practice against linebacker T.J. Watt every day so they have an understanding of the damage defensive end Myles Garrett can do. With as much as the Steelers offensive line has struggled this season, Ben Roethlisberger better be ready to get rid of the football in a hurry when Garrett is rushing.

If the team can't get up for this, what can they get up for?

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Pittsburgh played an incredibly uninspired game last week. Even the announcers noted from early on the team’s heart wasn’t in it. If you are a fan you have to genuinely wonder if a huge chunk of the guys on this team has given up.

Where will the points come from?

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have scored more than 20 points just once in the last six games. The team can’t decide if they want to run the ball or throw it and frankly I’m not sure if they can count on offensive coordinator Matt Canada to sort that out. If the Steelers are wise they will hand the keys to the offense over to Roethlisberger and let him draw plays up in the dirt and make things happen.