ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers vs Browns: Big causes for concern this week

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cG5FF_0dXipnhD00

With only two games left in the regular season, time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But you could say the same thing about the Cleveland Browns. These two teams square off on Sunday hanging by the slimmest of threads that they could sneak into the playoffs.

Here is what we are worried about this week.

Nick Chubb of course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJKz2_0dXipnhD00
(AP Photo/David Richard)

There aren’t many backs in the NFL who can do it all the way the Browns Nick Chubb can. His combo skill set is among the very best in the NFL and you can bet Cleveland is going to feed him the football against the anemic Steelers run defense.

Myles Garrett of course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7xjt_0dXipnhD00
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Steelers get to practice against linebacker T.J. Watt every day so they have an understanding of the damage defensive end Myles Garrett can do. With as much as the Steelers offensive line has struggled this season, Ben Roethlisberger better be ready to get rid of the football in a hurry when Garrett is rushing.

If the team can't get up for this, what can they get up for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yr4QF_0dXipnhD00
[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Pittsburgh played an incredibly uninspired game last week. Even the announcers noted from early on the team’s heart wasn’t in it. If you are a fan you have to genuinely wonder if a huge chunk of the guys on this team has given up.

Where will the points come from?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOeHK_0dXipnhD00
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have scored more than 20 points just once in the last six games. The team can’t decide if they want to run the ball or throw it and frankly I’m not sure if they can count on offensive coordinator Matt Canada to sort that out. If the Steelers are wise they will hand the keys to the offense over to Roethlisberger and let him draw plays up in the dirt and make things happen.

Comments / 2

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#All The Way#Hanging#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland.com

Garrett Wilson’s Ohio State career is over, and he really could be the Cleveland Browns’ solution at receiver: Doug Lesmerises

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield has already thrown with Garrett Wilson. The Browns quarterback and the Ohio State receiver both attended Lake Travis High School just outside Austin, Texas, playing high-level high school football as the foundation for high-level football careers. “I’ve thrown with Garrett a couple times,” Mayfield said...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: 'Some' in NFL Think Ben Roethlisberger 'Is Finished,' Not a Threat

Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Steelers

If this is Aaron Rodgers’ final season with the Green Bay Packers, there’ll be plenty of teams calling Brian Gutekunst to see what he wants in return for the three-time MVP. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum stated his case as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Steelers made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday and one of them involved signing a veteran wide receiver. Pittsburgh has signed Damion Willis to their practice squad, while also releasing guard Nate Gilliam. Willis has spent time with multiple teams, including the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and Broncos. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy