Teachers fear the new Covid variant starting to spread across the UK will “rip through schools” and could see learning pushed online.Some schools have already sent pupils home to learn remotely due to a rise in Covid cases and staff absences.It comes as the government tightened guidance in response to the omicron variant, advising face masks in communal areas in secondary schools, except for in classrooms. Close contacts of a confirmed or suspected omicron case also have to isolate for 10 days, even if they are under the age of 18.But despite the stricter advice, teachers fear schools could face...

EDUCATION ・ 29 DAYS AGO