The Philadelphia 76ers have been hit hard by the recent COVID-19 wave and had to make moves to ensure they had the required minimum number of players available for games. One move was to sign eight-year veteran guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day hardship exception with the expectation he could help in multiple areas on the floor. And he has done some solid things. While he is not shooting the ball well or scoring a bunch of points, he is doing other things that aren’t seen in the box score.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO