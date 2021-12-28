This post was written by Eric Westbrook, Director for the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement

Learn to Build. Sustain. Grow.

Has your financial vision been clouded by the recent economic turmoil we are facing? Are you rethinking your plan toward your dream of generational wealth? Or have you shifted into merely surviving due to the unpredictability of the future?

Wherever you are on your economic journey we want to offer reliable tools and insights to realize your vision of generational wealth. From saving and investing to pivoting business strategies and partnering with the city, building and maintaining generational wealth is still possible; and with the right tools you can get started or continue towards your vision.

The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement (OBME) is glad to be returning this Black History Month for our Third Annual Black Generational Wealth Series 2022. The Black Generational Wealth Series is part of OBME’s My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Action Academy, which aims to close the opportunity divide for Black men and boys in Philadelphia. The bi-monthly series brings together government and community leaders to offer workshops, resources and networking opportunities across the city that are relevant to Philadelphia’s Black men and boys.

This series will hold four different workshops covering topics like financial literacy, accessing City resources and initiatives, entrepreneurship, and transferring wealth. These seminars will feature local business leaders, financial experts, and City officials with a wealth of experience and insight.

Join us virtually as hear from our community of leaders and professionals on the pursuit and maintenance of Black Generational Wealth. While The Black Generational Wealth Series is targeted toward Black men, all residents are welcome to attend. All four events are free, and registration is available for each event below!

February 3, 2022 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

How much is your money worth? The first workshop in our Black Generational Wealth Series is designed for us to learn the true value of money. Whether it be one or multiple streams of income, join us as we learn how to get the most our of our money in this financial literacy workshop.

February 10, 2022 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Communicating your vision to potential partners can be a difficult task. Come and learn best practices of partnering with the City of Philadelphia. Learn how to take advantage of city contracts, grants, and other projects to grow your business. Hear from city leaders on the requirements as well as minority-owned businesses who have had success in securing City contracts.

February 17, 2022 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Need help building, rebuilding or sustaining your business? Join us as we learn the tips and strategies to build Black-owned businesses that last. Come and hear from our City’s Commerce Department and various business owners about the tools available to develop solid businesses that endure the test of time and trials. COVID-19 changed everything for everyone. Let’s prepare our businesses and ideas with the tools necessary for longevity.

February 24, 2022 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

It’s been said “complacency is the enemy of progress”. Join the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement as we discuss strategies for the continued advancement and transfer of generational wealth. This workshop will feature vital information about insurance, estate planning, and how to pass your assets and business to the next generation.

You can stay connected with the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement on social media via Instagram and Facebook!