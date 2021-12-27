Mini Vegan Chocolate Tarts

Menudo is typically served on weekends (whether that means family reunions, dressed in your Sunday best—or as an ideal hangover cure). The earthiness of the hominy and smoky chiles makes this dish one you’ll crave for weekends to come. Dried snow mushrooms are easy to find online and at many East Asian grocery stores. Their frilly, honeycomb-like texture provides a similar look and bite to the pancita—a.k.a. beef stomach—used in traditional menudo, making this dish accessible to almost anyone. We've tested this recipe with canned hominy, but we don't recommend it: the bold flavor of a batch cooked from dried whole-kernel hominy (sometimes labeled posole) is truly irreplaceable.

