ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Mini Vegan Chocolate Tarts

By Joy Howard
EatingWell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefrigerate, ungarnished, for up to 3 days; add fruit just before serving. Per...

www.eatingwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Chocolate#Serving Size#Tart#Fruit#Food Drink#Eatingwell Magazine
EatingWell

30 Diabetes-Friendly Soups with 400 Calories or Less

Make one of these light, flavor-packed soups the star of your next meal. These recipes, which focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, stick to heart-healthy levels of sodium and saturated fat, so you know they'll fit into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Whether hot or cold, recipes like our Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Herby White Gazpacho are so tasty, you'll be scraping your bowl.
RECIPES
grmag.com

Pop-Tarts launches new doughnut-inspired flavors

Pop-Tarts added two new doughnut-inspired flavors to its on-the-go breakfast lineup. The breakfast and snack food brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said it is releasing at the end of this month new flavors, including Frosted Boston Creme and Frosted Apple Fritter. “The only thing better than a box full...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
alive.com

Cranberry Cashew Tart

This tart is a showstopper. Smooth and creamy cashew cream is paired with the bright tang of cranberry compote for an unforgettable finish to any festive meal. Cranberries, skin on, are very high in beneficial bioactive plant compounds and antioxidants. Berry swaps. This tart is also yummy with other types...
FOOD & DRINKS
nhmagazine.com

For the Love of Chocolate

Beautiful chocolate art is available across the state. If you know where to look, you can find local chocolatiers who source the finest cocoa and work with the highest-quality ingredients to craft incredible bonbons, truffles, bars and even sculptures. For craft chocolatiers, February is survival month. With specialized production techniques...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefullhelping.com

Vegan Apple Cinnamon Waffles

These vegan apple cinnamon waffles are the most wonderful winter breakfast! Fluffy waffles are filled with tender, diced apples and cinnamon spice. The waffles can be made ahead and frozen for future cozy, comforting morning meals. I am very much a breakfast person. I’m always hungry for breakfast. Ravenous for...
RECIPES
runningonrealfood.com

No-Bake Pecan Pie Tarts

These delicious no-bake pecan pie tarts are easy to make with 7 simple ingredients and perfect for a crowd-pleasing holiday dessert. Love pecan pie but don’t feel like baking or using all that butter and corn syrup? Well, then you’ll love these no-bake pecan pie tarts!. These adorable...
RECIPES
bitesofwellness.com

Vegan Creamy Tomato Pasta

Vegan creamy tomato pasta is the ultimate weeknight meal and is so easy to make! This healthy creamy vegan tomato pasta is a quick and delicious meal ready in about 15 minutes. Naturally dairy free, gluten free and plant based!. Why you will love this recipe. Made with simple pantry...
RECIPES
The Independent

9 best vegan hot chocolates: Warm up without the dairy this winter

Sometimes, a good ’ol cuppa or espresso just doesn’t cut it when you fancy a warming and feel-good treat. Whether you’re after a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or a dessert in a mug, hot chocolate is at once the ultimate treat but also a necessity on cold, winter days.Vegan hot chocolate has come a long way in recent years. While you’ll find many traditional options on the market, which use an array of cocoa strengths and ingredients, there are now all manner of brands on the market creating innovative, delicious and wholly vegan hot chocolates.And vegan hot chocolate doesn’t just come in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Vegan Mushroom Menudo

Menudo is typically served on weekends (whether that means family reunions, dressed in your Sunday best—or as an ideal hangover cure). The earthiness of the hominy and smoky chiles makes this dish one you’ll crave for weekends to come. Dried snow mushrooms are easy to find online and at many East Asian grocery stores. Their frilly, honeycomb-like texture provides a similar look and bite to the pancita—a.k.a. beef stomach—used in traditional menudo, making this dish accessible to almost anyone. We've tested this recipe with canned hominy, but we don't recommend it: the bold flavor of a batch cooked from dried whole-kernel hominy (sometimes labeled posole) is truly irreplaceable.
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Vegan ramen

This coconut ramen is made simple with the addition of curry powder – so you don’t have to have a storecupboard full of spices at your disposal to create depth of flavour. It’s a deliciously creamy, spicy, slurpable bowl of noodles.
RECIPES
foodandtravel.com

Chilli chocolate and almond mousse tarts

150g dark chocolate (75% cocoa solids) First prepare the decoration. Line a tray with foil. Melt the chocolate in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water without the base touching the water. Melt for 5 minutes, then stir until smooth. Paint the underside of the holly leaves thinly with chocolate, lay on the prepared tray and chill until firmly set.
FOOD & DRINKS
YourErie

What’s Cooking: Brussel Sprout Tart

Brussel Sprout Tart    Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Cook Time: 20-25 mins Serves: 2-3 main course servings Ingredients: 1 sheet of puff pastry, defrosted 8 ounces fontina or mozzarella cheese, shredded  1 ½ cups sliced brussels sprouts ½ cup of baby spinach ¼ sliced red onion 2 garlic cloves, minced ¼ t house seasoning Pinch of red pepper flakes ⅓ cup chopped roasted pistachios […]
RECIPES
New England Today

Cranberry-Gorgonzola Tart on Savory Walnut Shortbread Crust

Cranberry-Gorgonzola Tart on Savory Walnut Shortbread Crust. This Cranberry-Gorgonzola Tart on Savory Walnut Shortbread Crust makes a great first course, served with a simple salad. Total Time: 35. Yield: 10 servings. Ingredients. 3/4 cup walnut halves. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 2/3 cup sugar, divided. 3/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt.
RECIPES
vegnews.com

Chunky Vegan Chocolate Chip Pretzel Cookies

Chunks of chocolate, salty pretzels, and a hint of cinnamon make these cookies from the Orchids + Sweet Tea blog absolutely irresistible. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a large baking sheet. Into a large bowl, add butter and sugars, whisking until smooth. Add applesauce, and vanilla, whisking again.
RECIPES
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Duff’s Raisin Custard Tart

In a pot, mix together the port, 1/4 cup of sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Heat on medium high until it simmers. Remove from the heat and stir in the Sun-Maid raisins. Cover with a towel and set aside. Pre-heat the oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl, whisk together the...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Umami Vegan Burgers

Sophie's Kitchen is expanding its range of vegan, non-GMO seafood with plant-based salmon burgers with an umami flavor. The chunky patties have the potential to be enjoyed in many ways, not just between burger buns, and they promise to elevate lunch and dinner meals. These frozen vegan patties are sold by the pouch and they boast a similar look and texture to flaky, bright pink salmon.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy