Plenty of homes have pools; few can claim an entire waterpark. If the latter sounds more your speed, then good news, as a home in Texas with waterfalls and slides worthy of a Great Wolf Lodge resort has just listed for $19.5 million. The home, which belongs to Spurs legend Tony Parker, is located just north of San Antonio in the gated community of Anaqua Springs Ranch. The property sits on a 53-acre site and includes a six-bedroom main home, plus a four-bedroom guest home for visiting friends and family. The larger residence is the real architectural standout, though, as it...

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO