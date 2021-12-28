ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Bowl: Our Picks

By John E. Hoover
 1 day ago
John Hoover

I was all set to pick Oregon, but then I decided maybe I was just too close to observing all of Oklahoma’s many warts. The Ducks, it turns out, have more. This could be an ugly baby contest, where someone has to be declared the winner. So many personnel are missing on both sides, and although Oregon will have more and could have, interim coach Bryan McClendon said, “depth problems.” What keeps Oregon in it for me is the number of stone-cold playmakers the Ducks do have: RB Travis Dye is special, QB Anthony Brown is dangerous, SS Verone McKinley is an All-American ballhawk, LB Noah Sewell is a tackling machine. And then, as Bob Stoops said Tuesday, Oregon is great up front on both the offensive and defensive line. I think ultimately the Sooners are carried by Caleb Williams and are slightly more motivated to win just one for Stoops.

Final: Oklahoma 34, Oregon 30

Ryan Chapman

Picking this game almost feels like a fool’s errand, but here we go. Both sides are depleted between transfers, opt outs and injuries, so an individual moment of brilliance could be the difference on Wednesday night. Enter Caleb Williams. The Sooners will have the most exciting player on the field, and while the OU offensive line has struggled this season, there will be no Kayvon Thibodeaux to chase the true freshman down all night. I’m expecting a shootout at the Alamodome, and if Williams can be the best player on the field, it should be enough for the Sooners to send Bob Stoops off into the sunset in style.

Final: Oklahoma 45, Oregon 38

Josh Callaway

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first - nobody knows what to expect with this game. Between opt-outs, injuries, COVID, interim coaches and transfers, these two teams are essentially nothing like they were throughout the season. That being said, it feels like we are set up for points at the Alamodome. Oklahoma is missing key guys along their defensive front as is Oregon. Both quarterbacks can make plays with their feet and have help at the skill positions to move the rock. Despite all the things both of these teams have gone through, it does seem like this has the makings to be a highly entertaining game. But at the end of the day, the number of players the Ducks are missing will catch up to them.

Final: Oklahoma 38, Oregon 30

Bob Stoops is thumbs up as he rides a golf cart out of the Alamodome on Tuesday. John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

