Bombshell trailer for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! teases a medical emergency and one star's 'shocking secret' - days ahead of the premiere

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The new season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia is set to premiere on January 3.

And ahead of the launch date, Channel 10 has teased a number of twists and turns in the first week - including a 'medical emergency' and one celebrity unveiling a 'shocking secret' about themselves.

'Something big is coming, and it all starts Monday!' the voiceover teases, before host Dr Chris Brown says: 'When they enter camp, they're going to be hit with one hell of a twist.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoSTs_0dXiiTk600
Coming soon! Ahead of the new season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia, a new trailer hints there will be a 'medical emergency' and a 'shocking secret' exposed in the first week. Pictured: I'm a Celebrity hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris

'Tuesday, a big international reality star arrives - and Wednesday, one of Australia's most trolled people makes a big entrance,' the voiceover continues.

'Thursday, there's a medical emergency... then Sunday, one celebrity's shocking secret is revealed.'

It appears the celebrities will make staggered entrances into the camp, rather than each of them arriving together at the start of the season.

TV Tonight reports the first week will be jam-packed full of hardcore trials, including an insect-infested 'Hell Hotel Trial' on Tuesday, and a eating trial on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jxarj_0dXiiTk600
Not long now! TV Tonight reports the first week will be jam-packed full of hardcore trials, including an insect-infested 'Hell Hotel Trial' on Tuesday, and a eating trial on Thursday

It comes after reports a star on the new season threatened to quit after learning of AFL great Nathan Buckley's whopping appearance fee.

According to The Herald Sun, NRL player-turned-TV presenter Beau Ryan 'lost his cool' after discovering Buckley was being paid $300,000 to appear on the 2022 season, while he entered the jungle for free as an employee of Channel 10.

The publication claimed Buckley, 49, told Ryan, 36, of his fee while the pair were performing tasks together on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byIbA_0dXiiTk600
Not a happy camper: It comes after reports Beau Ryan (pictured) threatened to quit the new season after learning of AFL great Nathan Buckley's whopping appearance fee

A source working on the series overheard the Amazing Race host 'responding angrily' after he entered the camp free of charge.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Beau Ryan and Channel 10 for further comment.

Nathan will no doubt bring plenty of eyeballs to the Channel 10 reality show, after he stepped down as Magpies coach six months ago.

His relationship with cosmetic nurse Alex Pike, 44, has also made headlines after he announced his split from his wife of 18 years, Tania Minnici, last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW2kV_0dXiiTk600
Drawing in the viewers: Nathan will no doubt bring plenty of eyeballs to the Channel 10 reality show, after he stepped down as Magpies coach six months ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNXvR_0dXiiTk600
Love: His relationship with cosmetic nurse Alex Pike, 44, has also made headlines after he announced his split from his wife of 18 years, Tania Minnici, last December 

Filming has already wrapped on the new season, which is set to air in January with viewers choosing the winner in a live finale.

Channel 10 has yet to release the full line-up, but has teased a beauty queen, reality star and comedian will be amongst those taking part.

Recently, host Dr Chris Brown told Fitzy & Wippa that one mystery camper has never been on a reality show before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsrHP_0dXiiTk600
Who could it be? Dr Chris recently Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa that one mystery camper is someone 'no reality show has ever had before'. Pictured alongside co-host Julia Morris

'So, here's what I can tell you,' he said. 'We have a celebrity type in the first week that we've never had before. Okay, and that no reality show has ever had before.'

When asked if the person is known across the world, Dr Chris responded: 'I can't say. But they have been international at one point.

'They are like, nothing, they're like no one. Different category, different genre, different everything.'

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! premieres Monday, January 3, on Channel 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31w4pI_0dXiiTk600
Coming soon! I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! premieres Monday, January 3, on 10

