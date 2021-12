FORT WORTH (KDAF) — A Fort Worth retailer is giving back to children in the foster care system after learning what children go through while in the system. This Belongs To ___ is an online social enterprise that sells high-end travel pieces. Founded by a young mother, Courtney Copeland Acuna, This Belongs To ___ came to life in the spring of 2020 through a Kickstarter campaign.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO